SK tes Successfully Included in G-Cloud 14 Framework for Cloud Support for Public Sector Organisations

SK tes, a leading provider of global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) and secure data destruction services, is proud to announce its successful inclusion in the G-Cloud 14 Framework for Cloud Support under Lot 3, as awarded by Crown Commercial Services (CCS). This identifies SK tes as a pre-qualified supplier of cloud support services, authorised to work with the UK public sector, having met the rigorous mandatory requirements set forth by the UK Government.

G-Cloud 14 is the latest iteration of the UK Government's Procurement Framework, designed to streamline and simplify access to cloud-based computing services for public sector organisations. This framework facilitates government agencies, local authorities, healthcare institutions, educational organisations, and emergency services to seamlessly procure essential cloud services, thus maximising value and efficiency.

Lot 3 - Cloud Support specifically encompasses a range of services essential for setting up and maintaining cloud software or hosting services. This includes critical operations such as migrations, maintenance, end-of-life management, secure data destruction, and reuse. Notably, SK tes is listed for offering R2-certified end-of-life asset recovery services to cloud businesses requiring the disposal of ICT and transportation services, via its R2v3 accredited facilities in the UK.

Alongside secure managed logistics, deployment, migration, and decommissioning, SK tes provides legislatively compliant on-site and off-site data destruction, data shredding, degaussing, data wiping, and e-waste recycling. SK tes offers in-house WEEE compliance with ATF and AATF facilities in Central Scotland the West Midlands, employing security-cleared and vetted personnel and adhering to data sanitisation standards set by NIST 800-88, IA5, DoD, and DIN 66399.

Thomas Holberg, Chief operating officer of SK tes, commented on this achievement, stating, "Being included in the G-Cloud 14 Framework is a marker of the quality of our cloud support services. We are experience service providers, able to provide high-quality support to the public sector in their digital transformation journeys, ensuring they have access to top-tier cloud support services."

Eric Ingebretsen, Chief commercial officer of SK tes, added: "We are proud to be included on the G-Cloud 14 Framework. Being part of this digital marketplace allows a broad range of public sector entities to easily access our expertise, helping them to navigate the end-of-life technology management process effectively. Our goal is to empower these organisations to maximise potential value recovery from their cloud equipment, while also delivering emissions savings and absolute security."

SK tes is a trusted partner in the digital landscape for public sector organisations, delivering exceptional cloud support services. For more information about SK tes' services please visit www.sktes.com .

About SK tes:

Since our formation in 2005, SK tes, a subsidiary of SK ecoplant, has grown to become a global leader in sustainable technology services and bespoke solutions that help clients manage the commissioning, deployment, and retirement of technology devices and components.

We provide comprehensive services for technology devices throughout their lifecycle - from deployment to decommissioning to disposition - all the way through to recycling and end-of-life repurposing. This includes innovating new processes to leverage the value locked in assets if they are to be recycled, such as our proprietary lithium battery recycling process, which extracts scarce materials from used batteries at purity rates high enough that they can be reused in the manufacturing supply chain.

We have made it our mission to make a decade of difference by securely, safely, and sustainably transforming and repurposing one billion kgs of assets by 2030. SK tes has over 40 owned facilities across 22 countries offering unmatched service-level consistency, consistent commercials, lower logistics costs, local compliance experts in-region, support in local time zones and languages, and a deep understanding of transboundary movement globally.

For more information about SK tes and global capabilities, please visit our website www.sktes.com .

Contact Information

Maria Penaloza

Media And Content Strategist

maria.penaloza@issuerdirect.com

Kristine Kearney

kristine.kearney@sktes.com

+44 7706 352 702





Source: SK tes