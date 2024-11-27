Lumen and Forge: Illuminating Las Vegas - The STRAT Tower's Formula 1 Projection Mapping

Lumen and Forge, in collaboration with Outdoor Solutions, will light up the Las Vegas skyline with a stunning projection mapping display on the iconic STRAT observation tower during Formula 1's highly anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix. The display will run for three nights, from Thursday, November 21st through Saturday, November 23rd, bringing cutting-edge visual innovation to the city during this landmark event.

The south side of the STRAT tower will be transformed into a dynamic visual showcase, utilizing 28 Barco UDX-4K40 projectors, each delivering a remarkable 40,000 lumens. Together, these projectors will cast breathtaking imagery across the tower's towering 1,149-foot surface - a defining feature of Las Vegas and the tallest free-standing observation tower in the United States.

This high-profile project, commissioned by Mastercard and McLaren, will feature stunning projection mapping visuals designed to captivate racing fans and visitors alike. Visible from across the city, the display will celebrate the excitement of Formula 1 and the electric atmosphere surrounding the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The technological feat behind this project underscores its complexity and grandeur. Lumen and Forge's technical expertise ensures seamless mapping and integration across the tower's unique architectural structure, delivering vibrant visuals at an unparalleled scale.

As Formula 1 takes center stage in Las Vegas, this collaboration will transform the city's skyline into a dazzling tribute to speed, innovation, and artistry. For three unforgettable nights, the STRAT tower will stand as a beacon of celebration, offering a breathtaking visual experience that embodies the spirit of Formula 1.

