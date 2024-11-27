ONIX Pickleball: ONIX Announces Launches New Raw Carbon Pickleball Paddles

Patented Technology paired with Raw Carbon Surface

ONIX Pickleball, the pickleball manufacturer committed to you playing your best with the most technologically advanced equipment, is thrilled to announce its newest additions to its paddle lineup. The Malice Raw Carbon and Malice DB Raw Carbon Paddles both are available in 14mm (control) and 16mm (max control) cores.

These new pickleball paddles offer the control and touch of the existing Malice paddles, now paired with a raw carbon fiber surface texture increasing the traction on the pickleball throughout play. The two combined elements of our Malice paddle and the Raw Carbon paddle create maximum spin and control without sacrificing power and pop. The new paddle's manufacturing is capped off with our Patented Thermofused Technology process that molds the paddle to exact specifications to create precise paddles for play.

The Malice Raw Carbon Pickleball paddles feature a Carbon Fiber Power Frame that wraps the entire paddle providing extra strength for the most rigorous pickleball play. The tennis handle of the paddle is filled with high-density foam to enhance comfort. The double-bridge of the Malice DB Paddles contains a rubber insert that helps reduce vibration and increase power.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our four Malice Raw Carbon Pickleball Paddles to our ONIX lineup," says Jay Simmons, ONIX Pickleball Product Manager. "Each paddle's added touch, power, and response throughout play is perfect for the pickleball players looking to add that extra strength paddle to their lineup. We look forward to seeing these new Malice Raw Carbon paddles on more courts and in tournaments."

The Malice Raw Carbon features a polypropylene honeycomb core insert for enhanced touch, power, and pop. Experience the unmatched performance power in a medium-weight paddle of 7.8-8.2 oz. The raw carbon fiber face provides a naturally textured paddle surface, which increases spin and control on the ball for professional shot making.

To learn more about our all-new Malice Raw Carbon Pickleball Paddles, visit onixpickleball.com.

ABOUT ONIX PICKLEBALL

ONIX is the leading manufacturer of all performance pickleball products, such as paddles, balls, and accessories, and equips players with technologically advanced equipment that is proven to make the sport faster, more precise, and more strategic. Since its founding in 2005, ONIX Pickleball has dedicated its mission to growing and supporting the sport at a professional level. For more information on ONIX, its products, brands, instruction manuals, retailers, warranty, replacement parts, or customer service, please call 1-800-467-1421 or visit onixpickleball.com.

ABOUT ESCALADE

Founded in 1922, and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Escalade designs, manufactures, and sells sporting goods, fitness, and indoor/outdoor recreation equipment. Our mission is to connect family and friends and create lasting memories. Leaders in our respective categories, Escalade's brands include Brunswick Billiards®; STIGA®table tennis; Accudart®; RAVE Sports® water recreation; Victory Tailgate® custom games; Onix® Pickleball; Goalrilla basketball; Lifeline® fitness; Woodplay® playsets; and Bear® Archery. Escalade's products are available online and at leading retailers nationwide. For more information about Escalade's many brands, history, financials, and governance, please visit www.escaladeinc.com.

Source: ONIX Pickleball