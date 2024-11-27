Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.11.2024

WKN: A3DNV3 | ISIN: BE0974413453 | Ticker-Symbol: MT0
Tradegate
27.11.24
17:45 Uhr
144,40 Euro
-0,20
-0,14 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.11.2024 17:37 Uhr
DEME Group NV: DEME awarded contract for construction of offshore wind terminal in the port of Cuxhaven

Finanznachrichten News

DEME AWARDED CONTRACT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF OFFSHORE WIND TERMINAL IN THE PORT OF CUXHAVEN

DEME has been awarded a contract for the construction of an offshore wind terminal in the Port of Cuxhaven in Germany. The terminal will boost Cuxhaven's position as a key offshore industrial hub to support the handling of heavy-duty loads, particularly components for offshore wind farms.

Operated by Niedersachsen Ports (NPorts), the expanded offshore wind terminal will consist of three (5-7) berths and 1,250 metres of quay wall for heavy loads, as well as a storage area of 38 hectare.

As part of a consortium, which includes leading German civil marine construction companies Depenbrock and TAGU, DEME will carry out the dredging and land reclamation works, with a total volume of more than 3 million m³ expected to be reclaimed.Two trailing suction hopper dredgers, a backhoe dredger and several barges will be deployed.

Lutz Dröge, Area Manager Germany, says: “Construction of the expanded terminal requires an innovative technical approach. The project includes the installation of combi-walls and land reclamation in a dynamic estuarine environment, meeting the complex engineering requirements tailored to a heavy load terminal and demanding geotechnical conditions.”

With a proven track record in the Port of Cuxhaven, DEME and its consortium partners previously delivered the neighbouring berths 8 (2008–2009) and 4 (2016–2018), located directly east and west of the current project site. Additionally, DEME used Cuxhaven as the base port during the construction of the Borkum Riffgrund 2 offshore wind farm. DEME has a strong footprint in Germany, with notable projects such as the deepening of the Elbe River and the widening of the Kiel Canal.

The project will start in early 2025 and is expected to take 3.5 years. Upon completion, the terminal will play a key role in further advancing the energy transition in the North Sea region and the German government's wind energy expansion targets.

About DEME

DEME (Euronext Brussels: DEME) is a leading contractor in the fields of offshore energy, environmental remediation, dredging and marine infrastructure. DEME also engages in concessions activities in offshore wind, marine infrastructure, green hydrogen, and deep-sea mineral harvesting. The company can build on nearly 150 years of experience and is a front runner in innovation and new technologies. DEME’s vision is to work towards a sustainable future by offering solutions for global challenges: climate change, a growing population and urbanisation, increasing maritime trade and environmental issues. With a team of more than 5,600 highly skilled professionals and one of the most advanced fleets in the world, DEME is well-positioned to tackle even the most complex projects. DEME realised a turnover of 3,285 million euro with an EBITDA of 596 million euro in 2023. For more information, please visit www.deme-group.com.


