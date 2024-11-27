Anzeige
27.11.2024 18:07 Uhr
Little Shrew: Kate Bush's Cry for Hope Amidst War, Honored at the World Film Festival in Cannes

Finanznachrichten News

CANNES, France, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic singer-songwriter Kate Bush has leveraged her creative power for a vital cause. Inspired by the war in Ukraine, Bush's new animated short, "Little Shrew," offers a poignant commentary on the human cost of conflict.
Based on her song 'Snowflake' from the album '50 Words for Snow,' and directed by Kate Bush herself, the film follows a small shrew seeking hope in a war-torn world. Created in collaboration with renowned illustrator Jim Kay, 'Little Shrew' is a visual plea for peace and compassion.

Watch the Little Shrew (Snowflake) on Vimeo

This exceptional work has been celebrated at the World Film Festival in Cannes on November 27, winning multiple awards including Best Animation Film, Best Cause-Driven Film & Best Female Director Short Film. Festival founder Karolina Bomba lauded Bush's "creative genius and unwavering commitment," highlighting the film's ability to "illuminate the plight of countless children trapped in the throes of war."

Bomba further emphasized the film's profound impact: "The world is reeling from the horrific realities of war. We must open our eyes to the devastating effects it has on innocent children caught in the crossfire. Little Shrew transcends the boundaries of a music video, evolving into a heart-wrenching cry for peace, a stark reminder of shattered innocence, and a resounding call for empathy. Through this captivating piece of art, Kate Bush compels us to acknowledge the suffering of children in warzones and inspires action in support of War Child UK. It is an honor to join her in this pursuit of peace and justice through the Festival. Together, let's amplify the voices of these children and contribute to a world imbued with greater justice and peace. Remember the Future!"

About the World Film Festival in Cannes

Created in December 2020, the World Film Festival in Cannes has quickly established itself as a must-attend event in the global film scene. This innovative, hybrid festival hosts both monthly and annual competitions, offering filmmakers from across the globe a platform to showcase their work, be it independent films, music videos, or scripts, and tackle topics such as human rights, environmental sustainability, and inclusivity. The WFFiC fosters dialogue and inspires change, reflecting the diversity and richness of global cinema.

Follow the World Film Festival in Cannes on social media:

  • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CannesWorldFilmFestival
  • Instagram: instagram.com/worldfilmfestivalincannes
  • Twitter: https://twitter.com/worldfilmcannes
  • LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/world-film-festival-in-cannes-remember-the-future

https://www.world-film-festival.com/en/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2568804/Kate_Bush_Little_Shrew.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2568805/World_Film_Festival_in_Cannes_logo.jpg

Contact: press@world-film-festival.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/little-shrew-kate-bushs-cry-for-hope-amidst-war-honored-at-the-world-film-festival-in-cannes-302317654.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
