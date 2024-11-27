Azure Holding Group Corp.: Freedom Well Testing Joins Azure Holding Group in Strategic Merger

WEATHERFORD, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2024 / Azure Holding Group Corp. (OTC PINK:AZRH, being renamed American Industries) and Freedom Well Testing ("FWT") have officially completed a strategic merger, integrating FWT's full business operations into AZRH. The merger, finalized on November 25, 2024, merged 100% of FWT's business in an all stock exchange.

Freedom Well Testing, a 5 year old oilfield services company, brings extensive expertise in providing Flowback and Production services to Major Oil & Gas Operators in the Permian Basin, the Delaware Basin and the Eagleford Shale. The companies plan to pursue further joint ventures and acquisitions in the coming months.

Freedom Well Testing $24,107,229 in revenue for the year ending December 31, 2023. Its 2023 fiscal year financial statements, which are unaudited but were compiled by a third party accountant are being released concurrently with this press release on the X page of American Industries (@americanmade_ai). The company intends to engage Grassi as its independent auditor in January 2025. For the year ending December 31, 2024, the Company expects to record just over $10,000,000 in revenue, mostly down as a result of an election year. The Company believes it is well positioned to grow back to at least $18,000,000 in revenue for the 12 months ending December 31, 2025.

Freedom Well Testing was found on the following 3 key principles: Honesty, integrity & experience.

Founded in 2019, by Eric Kuritz and Josh Watson, Freedom Well Testing brings 20+ years of proven experience into the oil and gas industry. Eric & Josh have managed upwards of 120 oil & gas professionals on projects that set records for oil production and management of sand returns.

At Freedom Well Testing, we understand the importance of safety and environmental responsibility. That's why we adhere to strict safety protocols and environmental regulations, and we are constantly investing in innovative technologies and practices to minimize our environmental impact. We believe that it's our responsibility to protect the environment and the communities where we operate.

Since opening for operation, we have maintained a TRIR of Zero (0). Our professional, detail-oriented employees ensure Freedom Well Testing carries a reputable name within the oil and gas industry, and maintain our commitment to achieve zero incidents involving injury or spills. We desire to become the best, most efficient, knowledgeable workforce in the industry.

Freedom Well Testing's areas of expertise include: Toe Prep, Frac Assist, Drill Out, Well Testing, Sand Management, Production, Lease Operator.

Marcus Laun advised Controlled Investments, a capital investment firm led by Josh Cohen that has raised $310 million in committed capital this year and has acted as an advisor or co-advisor to over $1.3 billion in consummated transactions over the past decade, through its transaction with FWT.

Company Name: $AZRH / American Industries

Contact Person: Josh Cohen

Josh@controlleddev.com

Website link: www.oilfieldservices.ai

City: New York

State: NY

Company Name: Freedom Well Testing

Contact Person: Josh Watson

Contact Email: jwatson@freedomwelltest.com

Website link: www.freedomwelltest.com

City: Weatherford

State: Texas

