Cummins Inc.: Marina's 30-Year Journey at Cummins

Marina Savelli joined Cummins Inc. three decades ago, starting her career in finance. She recently began her latest role as Vice President of the Engine Business Off-Highway Markets, where she leads our operations for industrial segments such as construction, agriculture, defense, and more. Marina's vision and experience have been instrumental in helping drive Cummins' growth and success over the past thirty years.

Born and raised in Brazil, her Hispanic heritage influences how she approaches work and life at Cummins. Marina's cultural roots enhance her interactions and leadership style and provide her with unique perspectives in business and with people.

"Being a Hispanic leader is an honor and a responsibility. I have employees looking up at me, and I want to make sure I provide the best leadership I can, and that I can also be a diverse voice from the Hispanic community for Cummins' leadership," she says.

Marina reflects with gratitude on her different roles, having moved around the world and worked across different functions. Marina's deep connection to Hispanic culture has also been helpful in her roles across Latin America. One of her proudest achievements was leading Filtration Latin America in Brazil.

In three years, she doubled the company size and added a second shift to the plant. "Being back in my native country, creating jobs, and helping people prosper was very special." Each experience, whether dealing with growth or navigating difficulties, has shaped her into a resilient and effective leader. Marina emphasizes that overcoming obstacles and learning from every role are crucial for career development. "I believe delivering on your current roles is the best way to build your career," she says.

Marina values Cummins' supportive environment. When asked how she would describe the Cummins culture to her friends and family her response was, "Above all, we care. We care about the employees, the environment, the customers and each other. We do what is right. We have incredible capabilities, and we translate that into great products and services to power the success of our customers."

She notes that Cummins' core values of integrity, diversity and teamwork resonate deeply with her own cultural values, contributing to a workplace where everyone can thrive. She enjoys seeing our company's leaders embracing different cultures when they are traveling - like CEO Jen Rumsey wearing a Brazilian soccer jersey at our last Cummins town hall. She also mentions how Cummins encourages and supports Employee Resource Groups, like Organized Group of Latino Affinity (GOAL), which provide valuable networking opportunities and a sense of community.

For Marina, Hispanic Heritage Month is a special time to honor and explore Hispanic culture. Her active involvement in the Latino community over the years has deepened her appreciation and joy in celebrating the rich tapestry of Hispanic cultures. Marina's advice for Hispanic professionals aiming for a career at Cummins is straightforward, yet powerful: deliver on your job, be curious, seek help, and get involved. She emphasizes the importance of curiosity and networking, which can significantly enhance career growth and personal fulfillment. "There is a lot of expertise out there, people love to share their expertise, and it is a great way to meet people and network."

Looking ahead, Marina hopes to see continued growth in the Hispanic employee population and an increase in Hispanic leaders within Cummins. She's passionate about a future where the Hispanic community's contributions are recognized and valued, further enriching Cummins' diverse and inclusive culture.

Marina's story is a powerful example of how heritage, dedication and leadership converge to make a significant impact. Her journey is a source of inspiration, exemplifying the spirit of perseverance and excellence that defines Cummins.

