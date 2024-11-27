Makers of Maryland LLC: Makers of Maryland's Annual Small Business Saturday Arts Festival

A family-friendly event with art, holiday shopping, music, and entertainment.

The Makers of Maryland's annual Small Business Saturday Arts Festival returns for its fourth year on Saturday, November 30. The festival takes place at The Avenue at White Marsh. During the Festival, the street in the middle of the shopping center from Ulta to Nike will be closed from 11a.m. to 4p.m., so visitors can walk vendors' booths, listen to live music, and enjoy the beer garden.

The Small Business Saturday Arts Festival is hosted by the Makers of Maryland, a community-driven company that organizes vendor events and pop-up shops to support local small businesses. The festival first began in 2021 and has become a yearly tradition for visitors to do their holiday shopping while enjoying family-friendly entertainment.

There will be 140 local makers and artists on display to celebrate Small Business Saturday, one of the biggest shopping days of the year. There will be live bands, crafts for families, a beer garden, and food and drinks from surrounding restaurants. Featured at the center of the Avenue is their holiday ice skating rink where visitors can skate to their favorite holiday classics during the event.

"I'm excited for the addition of live music, the beer garden, and gift-wrapping tents that will make the Festival this holiday season's can't-miss event," said Makers of Maryland owner, Danielle Hawks. "I look forward to seeing people across the community enjoying the holiday activities and the vendors' handmade products."

Admission is free and open to all ages. Per The Avenue at White Marsh policy, children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Festival hours are 11a.m. to 4p.m. on November 30. A one-day family-friendly event of art, holiday shopping, music, and entertainment in White Marsh.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the festival this year. Vendors will have products including art prints, candles, stained glass, jewelry, leather goods, woodworking and so much more.

For the first time in the Festival's history, Red Brick Station, a local restaurant at The Avenue, will host a beer garden where local beer and apple cider sangria from Ando's Market will be served. Bands will perform a setlist of folk, bluegrass, rock, and holiday favorites on both ends of the Festival.

Source: Makers of Maryland LLC