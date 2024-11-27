Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists: Top NY Plastic Surgeon Dr. Rubinstein Chosen to Train New Advanced BOTOX Cosmetic Technique for Platysma Bands After FDA Approval

Renowned expert Dr. Rubinstein to train practitioners on new BOTOX® technique for smoother neck contours in New York.

BOTOX® Cosmetic has received FDA approval for the treatment of moderate to severe platysma bands. In recognition of his extensive expertise and longstanding commitment to education, Dr. Ran Y. Rubinstein, the medical director of Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists, has been selected by Allergan to train this new technique. With over 20 years of experience as a national educator for Allergan, Dr. Rubinstein is uniquely positioned to train healthcare professionals on the administration of BOTOX® for platysma bands. His deep understanding of facial and neck anatomy, combined with his proficiency in advanced injection techniques, makes him a sought-after instructor in the field.

FDA Approves BOTOX® Cosmetic for Platysma Bands in the Neck

BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) has received FDA approval for the treatment of moderate to severe vertical bands connecting the jaw and neck, known as platysma bands, in adults. Platysma bands are vertical cords that become prominent due to aging or muscle activity, and Botox® injections can relax these muscles for a smoother neck contour.

This approval makes BOTOX® Cosmetic the only product of its kind authorized for four aesthetic indications: it can temporarily improve the appearance of forehead lines, frown lines, crow's feet, and now platysmal bands in the neck. The approval offers a non-surgical, injectable option to temporarily improve the appearance of neck bands. Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, announced this advancement, highlighting its significance in providing patients with a new aesthetic solution. Clinical trials demonstrated significant improvements, expanding treatment options for both patients and providers.

Dr. Rubinstein Selected as a Trainer for BOTOX® Cosmetic Technique for Platysma Bands

With over 20 years of experience as a national educator for Allergan, the maker of BOTOX® Cosmetic, Dr. Rubinstein has been chosen to train healthcare professionals on the administration of BOTOX® Cosmetic for platysma bands. His deep understanding of facial and neck anatomy, combined with his proficiency in advanced injection techniques, positions him uniquely to educate practitioners on this groundbreaking treatment.

Leading the Way in Advanced BOTOX® Cosmetic Techniques

Dr. Rubinstein will conduct comprehensive training sessions that focus on proper injection techniques for the platysma muscle, emphasizing patient safety and optimal outcomes. The training will cover anatomical considerations, dosage guidelines, injection sites, and management of potential side effects. Healthcare professionals will gain valuable insights into this new treatment option, enhancing their ability to address patients' aesthetic concerns effectively.

Enhancing Patient Care with the New FDA Approval

The FDA approval of BOTOX® Cosmetic for platysma bands marks a significant advancement in aesthetic medicine. Patients seeking non-surgical neck rejuvenation can now benefit from this minimally invasive treatment. Dr. Rubinstein's role as a national trainer ensures that practitioners are well-equipped to deliver this new service safely and effectively, ultimately improving patient care.

About Allergan Aesthetics

Allergan Aesthetics has been at the forefront of cosmetic enhancements, offering well-known facial injectables like BOTOX® Cosmetic and the JUVÉDERM® collection of dermal fillers, body contouring treatments such as CoolSculpting®, and advanced skincare solutions. Committed to innovation and excellence, Allergan Aesthetics invests heavily in research and development to bring cutting-edge treatments to the market. The company also prioritizes education and training for healthcare professionals to ensure safe and effective patient care.

Since its FDA approval in 2002 for frown lines, BOTOX® Cosmetic has revolutionized facial aesthetics. The recent FDA approval for platysma bands expands its applications, offering new solutions for patients seeking comprehensive facial and neck rejuvenation.

About Dr. Ran Rubinstein

Facial Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive Procedures

Dr. Ran Y. Rubinstein is a highly respected facial plastic surgeon based in Newburgh, NY, known for his expertise with over two decades of experience. As a double board-certified surgeon by the American Board of Facial Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, Dr. Rubinstein has established himself as a leader in facial plastic surgery and reconstructive procedures. Dr. Rubinstein offers a comprehensive range of treatments, including deep plane facelifts, rhinoplasty, and eyelid surgery, delivering exceptional results tailored to each patient's needs.

National Educator and Trainer

Dr. Rubinstein's commitment to excellence extends beyond his practice. For over 20 years, he has been a national educator and trainer for Allergan, sharing his expertise in advanced injection techniques for BOTOX® Cosmetic and dermal fillers. His deep understanding of facial anatomy and dedication to patient safety make him a sought-after instructor in the field.

Dr. Rubinstein served as an assistant clinical professor at Columbia University - New York Presbyterian Hospital for over 15 years and remains actively involved in physician education. As a leading national trainer in laser treatments and injectables, he teaches advanced procedures such as Laser Lift (Cynosure), dermal fillers like Juvederm, Voluma, Volux, Sculptra, and Restylane, advanced BOTOX® Cosmetic techniques, liquid facelifts, and injectable rhinoplasty. His extensive expertise and commitment to education have made him a prominent figure in both surgical and non-surgical aesthetic medicine.

About Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists

Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists, located at 200 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY , is a premier plastic surgery practice led by Dr. Ran Y. Rubinstein and Dr. Samuel Beran.

The practice offers a comprehensive range of surgical and non-surgical procedures, including:

Facial Procedures: Rhinoplasty, deep plane facelift, blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery), neck lift, and buccal fat removal.

Body Procedures: Abdominoplasty (tummy tuck), liposuction, Brazilian butt lift, breast augmentation, and mommy makeover.

Non-Surgical Treatments: BOTOX® Cosmetic , dermal fillers, laser treatments, CoolSculpting, and skin tightening.

The facility features an in-office surgical suite certified by the Joint Commission, offering the highest standards of patient safety and care.

Contacting Dr. Ran Rubinstein at Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists, PC

Dr. Ran Rubinstein, a prominent facial plastic surgeon and Allergan trainer, is the medical director of Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists in Newburgh, NY. The practice is renowned for its expertise in advanced facial procedures, focusing on injecting soft tissue fillers like BOTOX® Cosmetic and understanding facial anatomy.

Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists strive to improve patient results with new methods and advanced training. Call today at 845-863-1772 to schedule an appointment .

Contact Information

Source: Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists