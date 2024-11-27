Garland, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2024) - On November 26, 2024, Cenatex Holdings, LLC ("Cenatex") a Texas limited liability company purchased an aggregate of 31,500 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of Bri-Chem Corp. ("Bri-Chem") listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange at an average price of $0.18 USD per Common Share, for an aggregate cost of $5,670.00 USD (the "Purchase").

Immediately prior to the Purchase, Cenatex and joint actors beneficially owned, or had control or direction over, an aggregate of 2,643,295 Common Shares, representing 9.999% of the 26,432,981 shares issued and outstanding Common Shares. Following the Purchase, Cenatex and joint actors own, or have control or direction over, an aggregate of 2,674,795 Common Shares, representing 10.119% of the 26,432,981 issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Cenatex purchased the Common Shares as a result of an investment decision, and, based on current market conditions, Cenatex and joint actors may, in the future, further increase or decrease their shareholdings in Bri-Chem, as circumstances warrant, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements, or otherwise. Any transaction that Cenatex and joint actors my pursue may be made at any time, and from time to time, without prior notice, and will depend on a variety of factors, including, and without limitation, the price and availability of common shares of Bri-Chem, subsequent developments affecting Bri-Chem, its business and prospects, other investments and business opportunities available to Cenatex and join actors, general industry and economic conditions, the securities markets in general, compliance with applicable securities laws, and other factors deemed relevant by Cenatex and joint actors.

An early warning report related to this transaction will be filed on SEDAR+ under Bri-Chem's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. To obtain a copy of such report, please contact:

