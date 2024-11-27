Delmarva Power: 30-Year Gas Team Thanksgiving Tradition

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2024 / Delmarva Power

By Claudia Challender

For over three decades, our Gas Operations team, along with dedicated retired employees, has been making a significant impact on our community by raising funds to provide turkeys for local beneficiaries in time for Thanksgiving. This year, we proudly continued this cherished tradition.

Through creative fundraising events, such as a pie-throwing contest and dunk tank, our Gas team successfully gathered resources to support those in need. Our efforts resulted in 360 turkeys and 148 Cornish hens donated to 14 agencies, including senior centers, local churches and community centers. We ensured donations were delivered in advance of Thanksgiving, creating a meaningful impact in our community.

