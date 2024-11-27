DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 27-Nov-2024 / 18:01 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 27 November 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 27 November 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 151,844 Highest price paid per share: 134.50p Lowest price paid per share: 132.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 133.4151p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 330,396,145 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (330,396,145) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 133.4151p 151,844

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 947 133.00 08:26:38 00312610445TRLO1 XLON 595 133.00 08:26:38 00312610446TRLO1 XLON 2123 134.50 09:04:47 00312630554TRLO1 XLON 2276 134.50 09:04:47 00312630555TRLO1 XLON 1188 134.00 09:25:42 00312643335TRLO1 XLON 1202 134.00 09:25:42 00312643336TRLO1 XLON 984 133.50 09:25:49 00312643442TRLO1 XLON 1520 133.50 09:25:49 00312643443TRLO1 XLON 128 134.00 09:25:49 00312643444TRLO1 XLON 544 134.00 09:25:49 00312643445TRLO1 XLON 458 134.00 09:25:49 00312643446TRLO1 XLON 1916 134.00 09:25:49 00312643447TRLO1 XLON 1057 134.00 09:25:49 00312643448TRLO1 XLON 296 134.00 09:28:53 00312645490TRLO1 XLON 600 134.00 09:34:23 00312650881TRLO1 XLON 551 134.00 09:34:23 00312650882TRLO1 XLON 500 134.00 09:50:51 00312663493TRLO1 XLON 686 134.00 09:50:51 00312663494TRLO1 XLON 300 134.00 09:51:21 00312664010TRLO1 XLON 200 134.00 09:51:49 00312664340TRLO1 XLON 200 134.00 09:52:07 00312664577TRLO1 XLON 1627 133.50 09:52:46 00312665033TRLO1 XLON 814 133.50 09:52:46 00312665034TRLO1 XLON 2382 133.00 09:53:52 00312665749TRLO1 XLON 153 133.00 10:00:12 00312668839TRLO1 XLON 200 133.00 10:00:50 00312668853TRLO1 XLON 3857 133.00 10:45:08 00312670635TRLO1 XLON 3093 133.00 10:45:16 00312670640TRLO1 XLON 3334 133.00 10:45:27 00312670656TRLO1 XLON 3229 133.00 10:45:34 00312670657TRLO1 XLON 3321 133.00 10:45:42 00312670659TRLO1 XLON 612 132.50 10:53:25 00312670922TRLO1 XLON 2421 133.00 11:09:00 00312671506TRLO1 XLON 2335 133.00 11:09:14 00312671514TRLO1 XLON 2336 133.00 11:11:56 00312671561TRLO1 XLON 800 133.00 11:11:56 00312671563TRLO1 XLON 1600 133.00 11:28:58 00312672072TRLO1 XLON 2396 133.00 11:59:20 00312672976TRLO1 XLON 2388 133.00 12:02:05 00312673075TRLO1 XLON 1602 133.00 12:25:19 00312673792TRLO1 XLON 3100 133.00 13:21:07 00312675156TRLO1 XLON 327 133.50 13:23:05 00312675181TRLO1 XLON 601 133.50 13:23:05 00312675182TRLO1 XLON 702 133.50 13:23:05 00312675183TRLO1 XLON 2192 133.50 13:23:05 00312675184TRLO1 XLON 143 133.50 13:23:05 00312675185TRLO1 XLON 3197 133.50 13:23:13 00312675193TRLO1 XLON 3200 133.50 13:23:13 00312675194TRLO1 XLON 1623 133.50 13:25:41 00312675282TRLO1 XLON 1602 133.00 13:30:05 00312675365TRLO1 XLON 3250 133.50 13:51:38 00312675852TRLO1 XLON 3106 134.00 14:12:35 00312676546TRLO1 XLON 3211 133.50 14:13:08 00312676563TRLO1 XLON 1082 133.50 14:13:08 00312676564TRLO1 XLON 687 133.50 14:13:08 00312676565TRLO1 XLON 3189 133.00 14:13:14 00312676571TRLO1 XLON 3217 133.00 14:14:41 00312676609TRLO1 XLON 100 133.50 14:15:16 00312676643TRLO1 XLON 3284 133.50 14:28:57 00312677219TRLO1 XLON 277 134.00 14:28:57 00312677220TRLO1 XLON 533 134.00 14:28:57 00312677221TRLO1 XLON 150 134.00 14:28:57 00312677222TRLO1 XLON 1501 134.00 14:28:57 00312677223TRLO1 XLON 738 134.00 14:28:57 00312677224TRLO1 XLON 3284 133.50 14:28:57 00312677225TRLO1 XLON 3206 133.50 14:31:25 00312677340TRLO1 XLON 3361 133.50 14:33:14 00312677397TRLO1 XLON 3255 133.50 14:33:51 00312677479TRLO1 XLON 3228 133.50 14:33:51 00312677480TRLO1 XLON 3230 133.50 14:41:25 00312677901TRLO1 XLON 2526 133.50 14:41:28 00312677904TRLO1 XLON 2526 133.50 14:46:22 00312678218TRLO1 XLON 1638 133.00 14:51:37 00312678460TRLO1 XLON 819 133.00 14:51:37 00312678461TRLO1 XLON 819 133.00 14:51:37 00312678462TRLO1 XLON 2404 133.00 14:55:40 00312678633TRLO1 XLON 795 133.00 14:55:40 00312678634TRLO1 XLON 2384 133.50 15:02:56 00312679283TRLO1 XLON 826 133.00 15:02:56 00312679284TRLO1 XLON 3309 133.00 15:18:20 00312679846TRLO1 XLON 1640 133.00 15:20:10 00312679941TRLO1 XLON 1225 133.00 15:35:50 00312680614TRLO1 XLON 1299 133.00 15:35:50 00312680615TRLO1 XLON 495 133.50 15:53:52 00312681484TRLO1 XLON 202 133.50 15:53:52 00312681485TRLO1 XLON 2422 133.50 16:09:14 00312682241TRLO1 XLON 2505 134.00 16:16:51 00312682565TRLO1 XLON 1269 134.50 16:22:12 00312682982TRLO1 XLON 480 134.50 16:22:12 00312682983TRLO1 XLON 480 134.50 16:22:12 00312682984TRLO1 XLON 2 134.50 16:22:12 00312682985TRLO1 XLON 160 134.50 16:22:12 00312682986TRLO1 XLON 468 134.50 16:22:12 00312682987TRLO1 XLON 1356 134.50 16:22:12 00312682988TRLO1 XLON 2448 134.00 16:22:12 00312682989TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

