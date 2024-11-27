Americas Market Intelligence Publishes 2025 Forecast for Latin America

Americas Market Intelligence (AMI) has just published its 2025 Forecast for Latin America. Driven by AMI's 30+ years of experience in conducting market research studies and consulting to help companies maximize their success in the region, the Forecast features 2025 outlooks for Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and other key markets. In addition, a panel of AMI's leaders revealed five larger trends that will impact the region well beyond 2025. The Forecast is available on AMI's website.

"While many look at forecasts as strictly offering predictions for the coming year, our consulting work has taught us that there are ongoing forces that will shape outcomes beyond that narrow time frame. That's why we combined the short- and long-term outlooks in the 2025 Forecast," says John Price, Managing Director of AMI. "Technology changes like artificial intelligence and demographic shifts like Latin America's rapidly aging populace are also important to consider," he explains.

The five longer-term changes discussed in the Forecast include:

Artificial intelligence: Going beyond the hype to show its likely impact on Latin America Economic nationalism: How this will shape the region's dealing with foreign investors Fiscal constraint: What is driving the budget crunches for governments and how to deal with their effects Local heroes: What the emergence of unicorns and successful start-ups spawned in the region mean for consumers and the overall economies Zoomers and boomers: How marketers and advertisers should adjust their approaches now that Gen Z and baby boomers have become the largest demographic group in Latin America

In addition to these trends, key issues covered by AMI's 2025 Latin America Forecast were:

2025 outlooks for Brazil , Mexico , Colombia , Argentina and other key LatAm markets

The growth of foreign direct investment (FDI) as interest rates drop and LatAm politics veer right

Why growth outlooks vary dramatically by country

The relationship between domestic investment levels and confidence in national policies

How the roster of leading markets in Latin America will change as net GDP triples

The impact of politics as commodity prices become more moderate

AMI initially shared the 2025 Latin America Forecast in a webinar broadcast in October with more than 800 attendees. "As always, we were gratified by the audience reaction to the Forecast," says Price. "We not only had great questions but also received several inquiries about us providing a customized 2025 forecast for companies based on their industries and key competitive threats. We're always excited about the region's potential and helping companies find the best opportunities," explains Price.

About Americas Market Intelligence

Americas Market Intelligence (AMI) is the premier market intelligence and strategy consultancy for Latin America, providing powerful research insights for companies to succeed in a wide range of verticals in the region, including payments, healthcare, logistics, mining, energy, consumer goods/services and the industrial sector. Its customized research reports deliver data-based clarity and far-reaching strategic direction based on expert sources.

Source: Americas Market Intelligence