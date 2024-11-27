Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2024) - Energy Rogue LLC, a leader in innovative energy market analysis, is proud to announce the launch of Rogue Radar, a new feature within its flagship platform, Rogue Edge. Designed for energy professionals across various sectors, Rogue Radar provides a concise overview of key trends influencing oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), refined products, and electricity markets. This powerful tool delivers simplified insights to help industry experts stay informed and responsive to market dynamics.





Professionals interested in learning more can explore the latest analysis and insights in Rogue Radar's most recent edition.

Energy Rogue takes a distinctive approach to energy market analysis, leveraging advanced analytics and innovative methodologies to provide fresh insights. Founded by industry expert Brian Pieri, Energy Rogue continues to support professionals across the energy sector with reliable and actionable market intelligence.

What Makes Rogue Radar Stand Out?

Effortless access to key market insights without navigating lengthy reports

Clear and concise summaries of complex energy data

Essential information delivered efficiently to support timely decision-making

"In today's evolving energy sector, having clear and timely insights is crucial. Rogue Radar simplifies the complex, providing essential information to help professionals navigate market dynamics effectively," said Brian Pieri, Founder of Energy Rogue, LLC.

Rogue Radar utilizes an intuitive indicator system to highlight key market trends across multiple energy categories, including:

Natural Gas - Factors such as storage, weather, production, imports, exports, and international developments

Crude Oil - Aspects including production, refining runs, exports, imports, stocks, and global supply-demand patterns

Rogue Edge, the flagship platform, offers tools designed to support comprehensive energy market analysis. These include interactive charts and real-time data spanning the full spectrum of energy markets, including Crude Oil, Natural Gas, NGLs, and Refined Products.

Additional features of Rogue Edge include:

Weekly video insights providing in-depth perspectives and analysis on energy market trends

Regular updates delivering critical information on key developments

Further details about Rogue Radar and Rogue Edge are available at www.energyrogue.com.

Energy Rogue LLC remains dedicated to advancing clarity and innovation in the energy sector. The launch of Rogue Radar reinforces the company's mission to simplify complex market data and provide valuable insights that support informed decision-making in a fast-moving industry.

Rogue Edge offers tools designed to enhance understanding of energy markets, providing access to comprehensive data and analysis in one centralized platform. Further details about Rogue Edge and its features can be found at: https://energyrogue.com/.

About Energy Rogue LLC

Energy Rogue LLC is a provider of innovative, data-driven insights for energy professionals.

The company specializes in analyzing markets for oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), refined products, and renewable energy. With a focus on delivering real-time analytics, Energy Rogue supports the energy sector by enabling informed decisions in a dynamic market.

Additional information is available at www.energyrogue.com.

