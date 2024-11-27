Milwaukee, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2024) - Pro Resume Center, a leading career services agency with over a decade of experience helping executives secure roles has introduced its new Executive Evolution Package. This comprehensive offering addresses the unique needs of senior and C-suite executives seeking to enhance their leadership brands, prepare for career transitions, and secure additional opportunities such as Board of Director roles, speaking engagements, and media exposure.

The launch of this package comes as businesses face a surge of retirements, with 4 million Americans turning 65 annually over the next four years. According to the Alliance for Lifetime Income, 11,200 Americans will reach retirement age daily through 2027. This "retirement wave" leaves significant leadership gaps across industries, creating both challenges for organizations, and opportunities for executives aiming to advance their careers while standing out as thought leaders.

The Executive Evolution Package offers a tailored, multi-faceted approach, combining high-impact job search materials, personalized coaching, and strategic branding tools. Clients receive dedicated one-on-one sessions with an executive career coach and writer to identify their core areas of expertise, articulate their value proposition, and create detailed narratives showcasing the transformative impacts they've made in prior roles.

Janice Burch, Senior Partner and Executive Career Coach for Pro Resume Center, explained that clients have increasingly requested these customizations over the last two years. In response, she and her business partner, Co-Founder and Managing Partner Barry Breit, decided to create an exclusive package designed to meet these specific demands.

In Frame: Janice Burch, Senior Partner and Executive Career Coach (left) and Barry Breit, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Pro Resume Center

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

"This just made sense based on what clients have consistently requested," said Barry Breit, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Pro Resume Center. "Executives want more than just resumes-they're looking for strategies and tools to articulate their value, secure board positions, and step into industry leadership roles. The Executive Evolution Package brings all these tools together in one place."

"The timing couldn't be better for executives to combine a job search with a board role search," said Janice Burch, Senior Partner and Executive Career Coach. "The wave of retirements, coupled with companies reassessing the makeup of aging boards, makes this the perfect moment for professionals to align their goals with emerging opportunities. Our new package helps leaders efficiently prepare for and achieve their next career milestones."

The Executive Evolution Package is uniquely designed to combine career coaching with leadership branding, addressing areas such as:

Developing hard-hitting executive resumes, bios, and LinkedIn profiles.

Identifying and articulating expertise for Board of Director and media opportunities.

Preparing clients for media interviews and public speaking presentations with tailored coaching.

Pro Resume Center is renowned for its personalized, results-driven approach. The company has built its reputation through word-of-mouth referrals, boasts more than 13 layers of referred clients, and serves as a trusted advisor to some of the most prominent executives in the country. "We are honored to have worked with so many of today's leaders across nearly every industry," Burch said.

This launch is part of Pro Resume Center's ongoing commitment to empowering professionals with the tools needed to succeed in today's competitive job market. The firm's comprehensive services also include public speaking coaching, career direction coaching, interview coaching and branding services for executives and businesses.

For more information about Pro Resume Center and the Executive Evolution Package, visit www.proresumecenter.com or call 1-800-603-6623.

About Pro Resume Center:

Pro Resume Center specializes in helping senior executives and professionals transition and excel in their careers. Co-founded by Janice Burch and Barry Breit, the company provides tailored career services, including resumes, executive bios, LinkedIn profiles, and career coaching. Over the past decade, Pro Resume Center has earned a reputation for excellence, working with high-profile clients nationwide to achieve career success and leadership visibility.

Pro Resume Center Logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Source: Pro Resume Center

