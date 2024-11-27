Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.11.2024
ACCESSWIRE
27.11.2024 20:38 Uhr
Valsoft Corporation Enters the Training and Compliance Solutions Space with the Acquisition of Pinpoint Global Communications

Finanznachrichten News

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2024 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Pinpoint Global Communications (Pinpoint Global), an industry leader providing compliance management software, and enabling online training for the financial services and health industries.

Pinpoint Global solutions enable customers to communicate faster and more effectively with salespeople, agents, wholesalers, and employees in ways that keep their attention, improve their understanding, and increase their ability to track success.

"Pinpoint has made a name for themselves in the financial services and healthcare training and compliance space over many years. The product innovation has been a clear indicator that Pinpoint understands its customers' needs, leading to an impressive and successful track record," explains Anthony Caruso, Investment Partner at Valsoft. "We look forward to working on the next phase of growth with the experienced team at Pinpoint."

With this latest acquisition, Pinpoint Global Communications becomes Valsoft's first training and compliance solution. Pinpoint Global Communications will not only further strengthen their presence in the US market with its flagship suite, but are now set to expand globally through Valsoft's strong presence and expertise.

"Since its founding in 2001, Pinpoint has been committed to delivering effective solutions in the training and compliance industry, helping clients achieve their objectives through dependable software and excellent customer support. Our success is built on the hard work of a dedicated team. 'Partnering with Valsoft allows us to continue providing high-quality solutions while maintaining the strong service and reliability that our clients trust,' said Bob Sullivan, President & CEO of Pinpoint Global Communications. 'We're eager to begin this new chapter under the Valsoft brand.'"

About Pinpoint Global Communications

Pinpoint Global Communications provides enterprise learning management system, compliance and Medicare solutions to wealth management firms and health insurance networks and providers. Since 2001, customers have trusted Pinpoint Global Communications to be their partner. The team that develops and supports this platform is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire. For more information about Pinpoint Global Communications: https://www.pinpointglobal.com

About Valsoft
Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers. Learn more: www.valsoftcorp.com

Valsoft was represented internally by Shinjay?(Ssin) Choi (Senior Legal Counsel), Pamela Romero (Senior Paralegal), and externally by Rich May. Pinpoint Global was represented by Rath, Young and Pignatelli, and advised by Broadhaven Capital Partners LLC.

Media contact information:
Communications and Public Relations
Valsoft Corporation
communication@valsoftcorp.com

SOURCE: Valsoft Corp



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
