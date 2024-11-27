Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Onco-Innovations Limited ("Onco-Innovations" or the "Company"). The Calgary-based biotech company has completed an initial public offering that raised gross proceeds of $2.5 million, and its common shares began trading on the CSE today under the symbol ONCO.

Onco-Innovations is focused on developing and commercializing groundbreaking cancer treatments that eliminate cancer cells and prevent their regrowth. The Company holds licenses for two patented technologies that target solid tumors. When combined, they have demonstrated an ability to provide enhanced treatment outcomes for colorectal cancer.

"We are delighted to welcome an emerging company doing cutting-edge work in such a crucial field," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "We thank Onco-Innovations for choosing the CSE, and hope the public listing helps the Company achieve its goals."

"We are excited about our listing on the CSE, which will enhance our market visibility and enable the acceleration of Onco's research and development activities," said Thomas O'Shaughnessy, CEO of Onco-Innovations. "Our team has made significant progress developing our technology to improve therapeutic interventions for cancer using precision medicine and nanotechnology. We believe this listing will position us favourably to attract potential investors and collaborators who share our vision of transforming cancer treatment."

