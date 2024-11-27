Organto Foods, Inc.: Organto Releases Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2024 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTCQB:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), a provider of branded, private label and bulk distributed healthy and organic fruit and vegetable products today announced its financial results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), except where specifically noted.

"We are pleased with our financial results for the third quarter of 2024 which reflect the impact of our operational restructuring which has streamlined our product portfolio, shifted our marketing strategy and re-engineered our ongoing operating costs. We believe the results for the third quarter reflect the benefits of our repositioning efforts, including sales growth of 47% versus the prior year, gross profit dollar growth of 63% versus the prior year, and substantially improved bottom line results versus the prior year that are continuing to improve. Our work is not done, and we remain intently focused on leveraging the positive changes we have made as we drive continued business growth combined with operational improvements, all leading to long-term profitability and sustainability. We also continue to focus on the restructuring of our convertible debenture obligations, which is expected to result in reduced cash outlays and greater operating flexibility. We believe the impact of these initiatives will continue to be apparent as we report our results in the coming quarters." commented Steve Bromley, Chair and Chief Executive Officer.

Bromley commented further, "Immediately following the filing of our Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the second quarter of 2024, we submitted our application to have the current Cease Trade Order lifted. This process is ongoing, and we are hopeful it will be concluded in the near term. We believe we are now fully current with all financial related filings, and when combined with the performance of our restructured business, are looking forward to an exciting future. We truly appreciate the continued support we have received from our shareholders, debenture holders and key operating partners as we have worked through the restructuring of our business. We remain committed to building a world class foods company focused on serving growing global healthy foods markets with the goal of building long-term shareholder value."

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Overview

As a result of the sales of the three subsidiaries in June 2024, all sales and expenses, as well as any gains and losses relating to the operations of the sold subsidiaries have been eliminated from continuing operations and instead are shown as a single line item, loss from discontinued operations, for both the current period and any comparative historical periods.

Sales of $5.2 million versus sales of $3.5 million in the prior year, an increase of 47%, driven by strong growth in sales of organic and fairtrade bananas to European customers.

Gross profit of $0.6 million or 11.8% of sales versus $0.4 million or 10.6% of sales in the prior year. Third quarter gross profit includes a one-time favorable adjustment of approximately $104,000 to properly allocate sales commissions to selling, general and administration expenses for the first and second quarters of 2024. Excluding this adjustment, gross profit for the third quarter of 2024 was $0.5 million or 9.8% of sales.

Cash overhead costs increased to 19% of sales versus 13% in the prior year. Third quarter 2024 costs include approximately $113,000 related to ongoing restructuring, reorganization and cease trade order activities combined with additional costs to complete the 2023 financial audit. Excluding this, the increase in ongoing costs was driven by the retention of costs and resources which were previously included in sold subsidiaries, offset by the savings realized from our efforts to streamline and simplify the business.

The current quarter loss for the period was $0.8 million versus a loss of $1.6 million in the prior year, reflecting improvement as the business has been and continues to be restructured and positioned for future growth and profitability.

Year to Date 2024 Financial Results Overview

Sales of $14.3 million versus sales of $10.9 million in the prior year, an increase of 31%, driven by strong growth in sales of organic and fairtrade bananas to European customers.

Gross profit of $1.2 million or 8.2% of sales versus $1.0 million or 9.4% of sales in the prior year, a dollar increase of 15%. Year-over-year gross profit as a percentage of sales was impacted by currency fluctuations and supply chain costs.

Cash overhead costs remained flat at 14% of sales. Our third quarter 2024 included approximately $113,000 related to ongoing restructuring, reorganization and cease trade order activities combined with additional costs to complete the 2023 financial audit. These costs plus incremental costs driven by the retention of resources which were previously included in sold subsidiaries were offset by the savings realized from our efforts to streamline and simplify the business.

Gain of $2.6 million on the sales of three of our wholly owned Dutch operating subsidiaries (see July 12, 2024 and June 5, 2024 news releases) as well as a gain of $0.4 million on the dissolution of an inactive subsidiary.

Loss for the year of $0.3 million versus a loss of $5.9 million in the prior year, reflecting a substantial improvement as the business has been and continues to be restructured and positioned for future growth and profitability.

Interested parties may access the Company's filings including Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended September 30, 2024 at www.SEDARplus.ca or at the Company's website at www.organto.com under the Investors tab.

