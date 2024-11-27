Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.11.2024

WKN: A2QCWK | ISIN: BE0974358906 | Ticker-Symbol: 5YI
München
27.11.24
15:54 Uhr
7,980 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NYXOAH SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NYXOAH SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,5608,06022:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.11.2024 22:35 Uhr
72 Leser
Nyxoah: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares



REGULATED INFORMATION

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Mont-Saint-Guibert(Belgium), November 27, 2024, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET - In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: NYXH) publishes the below information following the issue of new shares.

  • Share capital: EUR 6,429,682.56
  • Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 37,427,265 (all ordinary shares)
  • Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 37,427,265 (all relating to ordinary shares)
  • Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued: 2,296,194 (all granted subscription rights; this number excludes 346,431 subscription rights that were issued but not yet granted)



Contact:
Nyxoah
John Landry, CFO
IR@nyxoah.com

Attachment

  • 2024 11 27 - Press release - Number of shares (ENG) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c60f3600-de3a-4eab-8ccc-23bdafc1bc33)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
