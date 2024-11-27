Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2024) - Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC) (OTCQX: KCCFF) ("Kutcho Copper" or the "Company") announces that Stephen Quin has resigned as a director of the Company but will remain as an advisor to the board of directors/Company.

Vince Sorace, President & CEO of Kutcho Copper stated: "Stephen has been a director of Kutcho Copper since its foundation in 2017 and we thank him for his contributions as a director as we advanced the project through completion of the feasibility study and beyond. We appreciate his willingness to continue to remain engaged with the Company as we advance our flagship Kutcho copper-zinc project."

Stephen Quin stated: "The Kutcho copper-gold project remains one of the few high grade copper-zinc projects in Canada that could be advanced through to production in a time scale that could benefit from the increasing copper demand related to electrification and decarbonization. I look forward to continuing to support the Company as it advances the project".

Vince Sorace

President & CEO, Kutcho Copper Corp.

