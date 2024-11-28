EQS-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Real Estate

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Dexus sells two office properties



28-Nov-2024 / 00:07 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

Dexus (ASX: DXS) ASX release 28 November 2024 Dexus sells two office properties for combined proceeds of $443.2 million Dexus announced today that it has unconditionally exchanged contracts to sell two office properties for a combined sale price of $443.2 million [1] , of which Dexus's ownership interest represents $336.3 million. The combined sale price is broadly in line with last stated book values, reflecting a 0.8% weighted average discount to the 30 June 2024 valuations. The properties are: 100-130 Harris Street, Pyrmont which was sold for $229.3 million 1 , in line with the 30 June 2024 book value. The property is an A grade boutique heritage office building located in the Sydney CBD fringe market of Pyrmont, with occupancy by area of 83% and a WALE of 4.3 years [2] . Settlement is expected in early 2025.

which was sold for $229.3 million , in line with the 30 June 2024 book value. The property is an A grade boutique heritage office building located in the Sydney CBD fringe market of Pyrmont, with occupancy by area of 83% and a WALE of 4.3 years . Settlement is expected in early 2025. 145 Ann Street, Brisbane which was sold for $213.9 million1 by the Dexus Office Partnership, in which Dexus has a 50% leasehold ownership interest, reflecting a 1.7% discount to the 30 June 2024 book value. The property is an A grade office building located in the northern periphery of the Brisbane CBD with occupancy by area of 84% and a WALE of 3.2 years2. Settlement is expected in December 2024. Sale proceeds would reduce Dexus's pro forma look-through gearing [3] by circa 1.5 percentage points and contribute toward Dexus's circa $2 billion of divestments earmarked across FY25-FY27.

[1] Reflects net sale price and excludes transaction costs, at 100% ownership. [2] Occupancy by area and WALE by income are as at 31 October 2024. [3] Adjusted for cash and debt in equity accounted investments, excluding Dexus's share of co-investments in pooled funds.



