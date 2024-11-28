Chivy Inc: Chivy Partners with CLEAR to Revolutionize Dating App Security, Setting New Standards for Safe, Authentic Connections

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2024 / Chivy , the exclusive dating app reshaping modern connections, is thrilled to announce a first-of-its-kind partnership with CLEAR , the secure identity company. With this collaboration, Chivy becomes the first live dating app to implement CLEAR's trusted solution, transforming the way users experience security in online dating and building the most authentic and safe environment for real connections.

Through this partnership, Chivy members can now verify their profiles using CLEAR's identity verification solution. CLEAR's integration allows users to validate their identity with ease, using phone number verification and a quick selfie. This streamlined process reduces friction during onboarding, strengthens user trust, and prioritizes community safety, allowing Chivy members to focus on meaningful interactions.

"Our partnership with CLEAR marks a new era for dating app security," said Nikko Shkreli, Founder of Chivy. "At Chivy, we are dedicated to fostering genuine, secure connections within a trusted community. Partnering with CLEAR allows us to enhance this mission by building a space where users feel comfortable engaging with others authentically."

CLEAR's identity verification technology is already trusted across airports, healthcare systems, financial services providers, arenas and stadiums, and other consumer environments to provide individuals with safe, secure experiences. By bringing this pioneering security standard into the online dating world, Chivy aims to protect users from impersonation and spam, setting a higher benchmark for the industry. With Chivy's focus on curated connections, this partnership aligns seamlessly, empowering members to connect with confidence.

Chivy's focus on fostering authentic relationships within a carefully curated, vibrant community resonates deeply with today's dating culture. This partnership with CLEAR, a proven leader in secure identity, reinforces Chivy's commitment to redefining how singles meet and connect, while providing an unparalleled level of trust.

Chivy is the exclusive dating app reimagining how people connect through curated experiences and safe, meaningful interactions. Through in-person events and innovative app features, Chivy's mission is to build real connections for a vibrant, dynamic community. For more information, visit getchivy.com .

