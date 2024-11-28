Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.11.2024
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?
28.11.2024 00:37 Uhr
Hyundai Motor Company; Kia Corporation: Hyundai Motor and Kia's Robotics LAB Announce Plans to Launch 'X-ble Shoulder' at Wearable Robot Tech Day

Finanznachrichten News
  • Wearable robot 'X-ble Shoulder' to boost industrial efficiency and reduce musculoskeletal injuries
  • Designed to assist overhead work by enhancing upper arm muscle strength, expected to find use in various industries
  • The strong yet lightweight X-ble Shoulder enhances worker comfort by reducing shoulder load by 60% and muscle activity by 30%
  • Hyundai Motor and Kia's Robotics LAB announced commercialization plan for X-ble Shoulder, expected to begin deliveries in first half of 2025

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation have unveiled a reliable companion for industrial work, the wearable robot 'X-ble Shoulder.' This device, just by being worn, can increase workers' efficiency and reduce musculoskeletal injuries. Two videos released on Hyundai Motor Group's YouTube channel show the X-ble Shoulder in action, including product features and the development story.

Hyundai Motor and Kia's Robotics LAB Announce Plans to Launch 'X-ble Shoulder' at Wearable Robot Tech Day

Hyundai Motor and Kia unveiled the X-ble Shoulder at Wearable Robot Tech Day held at the Hyundai Motorstudio Goyang near Seoul. The X-ble brand - a combination of 'X,' symbolizing infinite potential, and 'able,' indicating that anything can be realized - heralds a new era in wearable technology.

The X-ble Shoulder, the first product in the X-ble line, is an industrial wearable robot developed by Hyundai Motor and Kia's Robotics LAB. When used in 'overhead work' where the arm is raised, it can assist the user's upper arm muscle strength and reduce the burden on the upper extremity musculoskeletal system.

Hyundai Motor and Kia's Robotics LAB Announce Plans to Launch 'X-ble Shoulder' at Wearable Robot Tech Day

The X-ble Shoulder will find use in various industries, including construction, shipbuilding, aviation and agriculture, not just automobiles. Following its domestic launch, the companies plan to gradually expand sales to overseas markets.

In addition to the X-ble Shoulder, Hyundai Motor and Kia plan to develop an industrial wearable robot 'X-ble Waist' to assist the waist when lifting heavy loads, and a medical wearable robot 'X-ble MEX' for the rehabilitation of the walking impaired.

"The X-ble Shoulder is a wearable robot that leverages the technical capabilities of the Robotics LAB and implements feedback from actual users," said Dong Jin Hyun, Vice President and Head of Robotics LAB at Hyundai Motor and Kia. "Going forward, we aim to expand the availability of wearable robots, creating products that work naturally with users to enhance their daily lives. By pushing technological boundaries, we will make these beneficial products accessible to more people."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2568396/Image_1__Hyundai_and_Kia_Robotics_Lab_Announce_Plans_to_Launch_X_ble_Shoulder_at_Wearable_Robot_Tech.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2568397/Image_2__Hyundai_and_Kia_Robotics_Lab_Announce_Plans_to_Launch_X_ble_Shoulder_at_Wearable_Robot_Tech.jpg
PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2568398/Press_Release__Hyundai_and_Kia_Robotics_Lab_Announce_Plans_to_Launch_X_ble_Shoulder_at_Wearable_Robo.pdf

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyundai-motor-and-kias-robotics-lab-announce-plans-to-launch-x-ble-shoulder-at-wearable-robot-tech-day-302317276.html

