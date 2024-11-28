Cypher Metaverse Inc. Provides Update

Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE) ("CODE" or the "Company") is seeking products in the digital landscape to build a balanced portfolio.

One of the Company's key focuses will be to explore and develop its rights to assets within the metaverse. This initiative will enable the Company to build, explore, and create new partnerships and opportunities.

Previously announced press release dated October 21, 2024, the Company proceeded with a consolidation of its common shares (each, a "Share") on the basis of fifteen (15) pre-consolidation Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Share (the "Consolidation"). The shareholders approved the consolidation at the Annual and Special Meeting held on September 30, 2024, and the Board of Directors approved and confirmed the consolidation ratio on October 16, 2024.The Consolidation is to provide the Company with increased flexibility to seek additional financing opportunities

Cypher Metaverse Inc. focuses on identifying and investing in early-stage opportunities across the digital landscape. The company leverages its strategic relationships to drive innovation and growth, creating new possibilities and opportunities.

Forward-Looking Statements

