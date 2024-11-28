Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40SY8 | ISIN: CA23267C3012 | Ticker-Symbol: C5B0
Stuttgart
27.11.24
17:49 Uhr
0,452 Euro
-0,027
-5,70 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CYPHER METAVERSE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CYPHER METAVERSE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3530,53027.11.
ACCESSWIRE
28.11.2024 00:50 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Provides Update

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2024 / Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE) ("CODE" or the "Company") is seeking products in the digital landscape to build a balanced portfolio.

One of the Company's key focuses will be to explore and develop its rights to assets within the metaverse. This initiative will enable the Company to build, explore, and create new partnerships and opportunities.

Previously announced press release dated October 21, 2024, the Company proceeded with a consolidation of its common shares (each, a "Share") on the basis of fifteen (15) pre-consolidation Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Share (the "Consolidation"). The shareholders approved the consolidation at the Annual and Special Meeting held on September 30, 2024, and the Board of Directors approved and confirmed the consolidation ratio on October 16, 2024.The Consolidation is to provide the Company with increased flexibility to seek additional financing opportunities

About Cypher Metaverse Inc.

Cypher Metaverse Inc. focuses on identifying and investing in early-stage opportunities across the digital landscape. The company leverages its strategic relationships to drive innovation and growth, creating new possibilities and opportunities.

For further information please contact:

Cypher Metaverse Inc.
George Tsafalas - Director
Phone: Toll-Free 1 (778) 373-8578

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although CODE believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because CODE can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. CODE undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of CODE, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE: Cypher Metaverse Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.