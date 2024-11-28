Dell Technologies experienced a significant setback as its shares dropped more than 12% in US trading following the release of its latest quarterly results. While the company reported impressive revenue growth of 10% reaching $24.37 billion, with particularly strong performance in its server and networking division climbing 58% to $7.4 billion driven by AI-related demand, the overall figures fell short of market expectations. The adjusted earnings per share showed a 14% increase to $2.15, showcasing some positive momentum despite market challenges.

Cautious Outlook Dampens Investor Confidence

The technology giant's conservative forecast for the upcoming quarter has intensified selling pressure, pushing the stock down to $125.09 in pre-market NYSE trading. Although Dell continues to benefit from artificial intelligence trends, particularly in its enterprise solutions segment, ongoing challenges in the PC market segment have contributed to investor concerns about short-term growth prospects. Management maintains optimism about long-term growth opportunities, especially in AI-powered technology solutions for enterprise customers, but market sentiment remains cautious due to the lower-than-expected guidance.

Ad

Fresh Dell Technologies Registered (C) information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Dell Technologies Registered (C) analysis...