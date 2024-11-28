The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 28.11.2024
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 28.11.2024
Aktien
1 ID1000098007 PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk
2 CA96031U1049 Westgate Energy Inc.
3 CA0002251027 A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.
4 CA8091852001 Scotch Creek Ventures Inc.
Anleihen
1 US20826FBK12 ConocoPhillips
2 US20826FBJ49 ConocoPhillips
3 US20826FBL94 ConocoPhillips
4 US20826FBM77 ConocoPhillips
5 US20826FBN50 ConocoPhillips
6 XS2951378434 Grünenthal GmbH
7 US46653KAB44 JAB Holdings B.V.
8 US172967PR67 Citigroup Inc.
9 US912810UF39 United States of America
10 XS2930588657 Heimstaden Bostad AB
11 US594972AR21 MicroStrategy Inc.
12 US91282CLT61 United States of America
13 DE000A30V653 Brandenburg, Land
14 DE000HEL0A81 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
