The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 28.11.2024Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 28.11.2024Aktien1 ID1000098007 PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk2 CA96031U1049 Westgate Energy Inc.3 CA0002251027 A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.4 CA8091852001 Scotch Creek Ventures Inc.Anleihen1 US20826FBK12 ConocoPhillips2 US20826FBJ49 ConocoPhillips3 US20826FBL94 ConocoPhillips4 US20826FBM77 ConocoPhillips5 US20826FBN50 ConocoPhillips6 XS2951378434 Grünenthal GmbH7 US46653KAB44 JAB Holdings B.V.8 US172967PR67 Citigroup Inc.9 US912810UF39 United States of America10 XS2930588657 Heimstaden Bostad AB11 US594972AR21 MicroStrategy Inc.12 US91282CLT61 United States of America13 DE000A30V653 Brandenburg, Land14 DE000HEL0A81 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale