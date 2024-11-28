A Japan-Italy research team say they have developed a simple and convenient method for recovering copper wires from PVC cables that involves the use of microwave radiation and avoids the generation or use of toxic chemicals. Scientists from Sophia University in Japan and Università di Pavia in Italy have developed a microwave-induced pyrolysis method to recycle VVF power cables. The research paper "Recycling of e-waste power cables using microwave-induced pyrolysis - process characteristics and facile recovery of copper metal," published in the journal RSC Advances, says electrical wiring cables, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...