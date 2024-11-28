Scientists in Turkey have sought to use electrospray cooling to reduce the operating temperature of photovoltaic for the first time. They said their experiments offer promising results for the potential application of this technique in real PV systems. Scientists at the Artvin Çoruh University in Turkey have developed a new solar module cooling technique that utilizes electrospray cooling for the first time at the research level. This technology is used for heat removal in electronic components and reportedly has a powerful cooling capacity, a small liquid supply, and precise temperature control. ...

