Researchers in China have suggested to combine PV plants with direct air capture (DAC) technologies in an effort to reduce solar curtailment and increase DAC competitiveness. They found that the proposed combination could become viable by 2030, especially if carbon prices will increase. Scientists from the Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China have proposed to couple PV power plants with direct air capture (DAC) systems with the aim of reducing PV curtailment due to excess solar power across electricity grids. "Combining PV and DAC could be feasible regardless of any approach intended to reduce ...

