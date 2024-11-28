The Spanish building integrated PV manufacturer has launched glass-glass modules suitable for rooftops and other urban spaces. The new products have a nominal capacity of 75 W. Onxy Solar, a Spain-based building-integrated PV (BIPV) manufacturer, has unveiled new walkable solar floor tiles that are suitable for use on decks, sidewalks, or patios. The new products weigh 23 kg, measure 75 x 75 cm, and have a nominal capacity of 75 W. Custom sizes up to 4m x 2m are available. The tiles are made with 8 mm thick safety glass that has an anti-slip surface, according to Diego Cuevas, Onyx Solar's vice ...

