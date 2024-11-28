Anzeige
Biwatt Showcases Advanced Sodium-ion Energy Solutions at Solar Solutions Düsseldorf

Finanznachrichten News

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global leader in sodium-ion battery technology, Biwatt is showcasing its latest advancements in sustainable energy storage at Solar Solutions Düsseldorf. Biwatt is committed to driving renewable energy adoption through eco-friendly, efficient sodium-ion technology that performs exceptionally well even in extreme cold climates.

"At Biwatt, we are dedicated to advancing sodium-ion innovation to deliver sustainable, safe, and cold-resistant energy solutions," said Owen, CEO of Biwatt. "Our sodium-ion technology provides unmatched safety, minimal environmental impact, and adaptability to diverse climates, making it an ideal choice for Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific markets."

Biwatt Showcases Advanced Sodium-ion Energy Solutions at Solar Solutions Düsseldorf

PowerNest: Redefining Home Energy Storage

Biwatt's PowerNest product line exemplifies its dedication to efficient and sustainable energy solutions. In 2024, Biwatt scaled the commercial deployment of its sodium-ion storage systems across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America. Key products include the all-in-one sodium-ion units W1/W1 Pro, the low-voltage stackable battery R2, and the single-phase inverter H1/H1Pro.

Building on this momentum, Biwatt will launch a three-phase inverter H2 and a balcony PV storage battery B1 in Q1 2025, followed by a high-voltage stackable battery in Q2 2025. These innovations unlock sodium-ion technology's full potential, offering safer and more sustainable solutions for residential energy needs.

Expanding Sodium-ion Applications

Beyond residential energy storage, Biwatt is introducing tool-oriented sodium-ion products, including the lead-acid replacement P1 (12V 100Ah), the starter battery P2 (12V 70Ah), and the jump starter. Leveraging sodium-ion's high-rate discharge and low-temperature efficiency, these products ensure reliable performance across a range of demanding conditions.

Strategic Partnerships to Drive Commercialization
Biwatt has signed strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with three key partners: Salzstrom, NDES Group, inesco, committing to jointly advance the commercialization of sodium-ion energy storage and accelerate the development of greener energy solutions.

About Biwatt
Biwatt is digital green power innovator and sodium-ion (Na+) technology pioneer. Standing at the forefront of the energy revolution with a world-class R&D team, we offer integrated energy solutions for both residential and commercial sectors, encompassing smart energy storage systems, hybrid inverters, AI-based battery management systems (AI-BMS), and an energy cloud platform.

For more details, please contact:
Rita Ouyang
Phone: +86-755-86961716
E-mail: Biz@biwattpower.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569057/Biwatt_Showcases_Advanced_Sodium_ion_Energy_Solutions_Solar_Solutions_D_sseldorf.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/biwatt-showcases-advanced-sodium-ion-energy-solutions-at-solar-solutions-dusseldorf-302318138.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
