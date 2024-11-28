Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die größte Bedrohung für Hightech - Milliarden-Chance für Anleger!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.11.2024 09:01 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua Silk Road: Wuxi Economic Development Zone makes efforts to optimize business environment

Finanznachrichten News

BEIJING, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wuxi Economic Development Zone has been continuously optimizing its business environment by introducing favorable policies and improving services in recent years.


Founded in 2019, the zone continues to build a "4+3+X" modern industrial system, featuring four leading industries of advanced manufacturing, integrated circuits, the Internet of Things (IoT), and software and information, three characteristic industries namely headquarters economy, convention and exhibition economy, and high-end trade, and various future-oriented industries such as commercial aerospace, humanoid robots, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Focusing on the modern industrial system, the zone has made efforts in improving a variety of services, such as providing resources and policy support, to deal with the challenges faced by major projects. Therefore, it ensures the smooth launch and early operation of projects by pooling resources across the region, which contributes to a better business environment.

In addition, to foster the growth of emerging industries, the zone has given full play to the role of financing, establishing a number of funds centering around high-end chips, AI, and other sci-tech sectors.

This year, the zone has carried out multiple economic and trade exchange events in Japan, the United States, France and Germany, visited leading enterprises in the fields of AI, robotics, intelligent manufacturing, etc., and promoted in-depth cooperation between the zone and other countries in the field of cutting-edge science and technology.

Wuxi Economic Development Zone has made significant breakthroughs in attracting investment in recent years, introducing major projects such as the State Power Investment Corporation's energy storage project and Minospace's satellite manufacturing base.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/343326.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569184/Wuxi_Economic_Development_Zone_makes_efforts_to_optimize_business_environment.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-wuxi-economic-development-zone-makes-efforts-to-optimize-business-environment-302318139.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.