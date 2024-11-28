Barton Gold Holdings Limited: Annual General Meeting Results

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2024 /
Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (Barton or the Company) advises that the attached are the Results from the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today, 28 November 2024.
Authorised by the Managing Director of Barton Gold Holdings Limited.
For more information - PDF
For further information, please contact:
Alexander Scanlon
Shannon Coates
