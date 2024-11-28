Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die größte Bedrohung für Hightech - Milliarden-Chance für Anleger!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DJY0 | ISIN: AU0000153215 | Ticker-Symbol: BGD3
Frankfurt
14.10.24
16:48 Uhr
0,170 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BARTON GOLD HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARTON GOLD HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
28.11.2024 09:02 Uhr
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Barton Gold Holdings Limited: Annual General Meeting Results

Finanznachrichten News
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2024 /

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (Barton or the Company) advises that the attached are the Results from the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today, 28 November 2024.

Authorised by the Managing Director of Barton Gold Holdings Limited.

For more information - PDF

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Scanlon
Managing Director
a.scanlon@bartongold.com.au
+61 425 226 649

Shannon Coates
Company Secretary
cosec@bartongold.com.au
+61 8 9322 1587

SOURCE: Barton Gold Holdings Limited



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.