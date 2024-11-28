Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.11.2024
WKN: A14MS9 | ISIN: US46284V1017
PR Newswire
28.11.2024 09:13 Uhr
Körber Supply Chain: Körber Delivers Advanced Warehouse Automation Solution for Iron Mountain

Finanznachrichten News

SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Körber is proud to announce a new collaboration with Iron Mountain, a global leader in information management services. This exciting new project further expands Körber's footprint in Southeast Asia and underscores its commitment to providing cutting-edge warehouse automation solutions that drive success for businesses of all sizes.

Körber Delivers Advanced Warehouse Automation Solution for Iron Mountain

"We are excited to have Iron Mountain join our growing portfolio," said Mr. Simon Tan, Managing Director Automation (Southeast Asia), Körber Business Area Supply Chain. "This project marks an important milestone as we continue to expand our presence in the warehouse automation industry in Southeast Asia. We look forward to helping Iron Mountain achieve its goals and drive long-term success."

This project will allow Iron Mountain to consolidate operations at multiple sites in Singapore into a single, more efficient location. With the need for a high-density storage solution, they will benefit from a system that provides approximately 1.2 million cubic feet of storage capacity.

Körber is providing Iron Mountain with a state-of-the-art shuttle-based automated storage system. The solution includes autonomous pallet shuttles and automated lifters, designed to optimize storage and retrieval processes. With extremely high-density, multiple deep racking, the system offers above 19,000 pallet locations, significantly increasing storage capacity while maximizing space efficiency. Additionally, Körber Warehouse Control System (WCS) seamlessly interfaces with the client's existing host system, ensuring smooth integration and real-time operational visibility.

By maximizing land utilization and achieving higher storage density per square meter, Körber's tailored, high-performance warehouse automation solution will make the most efficient use of Iron Mountain's available space. Körber is proud to support Iron Mountain in its mission to deliver leading information management solutions and services for its customers.

About Körber Supply Chain

Körber uniquely provides a broad range of end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Our customers conquer the complexity of the supply chain thanks to our portfolio that includes software, automation, mail and parcel solutions, voice solutions, robotics, and materials handling - plus the expertise to tie it all together. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of services including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management and governance, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction, and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

To learn more about Iron Mountain, please visit: http://www.ironmountain.com/ and follow @IronMountain on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Inquiries:

Louis Kok
Head of Marketing & Sales
Koerber Supply Chain SG Pte Ltd
info.sc.sgp@koerber-supplychain.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569157/Korber_Iron_Mountain.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/korber-delivers-advanced-warehouse-automation-solution-for-iron-mountain-302318151.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
