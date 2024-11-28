DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
NEWLIST AB 0NT SE0015346812 BAW/UFN
© 2024 Xetra Newsboard
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|09:17
|XFRA 0NT: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
|DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTILNEWLIST AB 0NT SE0015346812...
► Artikel lesen
|16.07.
|Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name: EKOBOT AB (publ) changes name to Newlist AB (publ)
|As from July 17, 2024, EKOBOT AB (publ) will change company name to Newlist AB
(publ). ISIN Code will not change.
Old company name: EKOBOT AB (publ)
--------------------------------------
New...
► Artikel lesen
|18.06.
|Bulletin from annual general meeting and first control meeting of EKOBOT AB (publ) on 18 June 2024
|The annual general meeting and first control meeting of EKOBOT AB (publ) (the "Company") took place today, 18 June 2024 at Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå's premises at Sveavägen 20 in Stockholm. The...
► Artikel lesen
|07.06.
|Gemeinsames Wachstum in der Präzisionslandwirtschaft: Homburg Holland übernimmt schwedischen Roboterhersteller Ekobot
|03.06.
|Ekobot finalises the sale of the Company's business
|Ekobot AB (publ) ("Ekobot" or the "Company") announces today that the Company has completed the sale to HH Agriculture Investments B.V. (the "Buyer") of the Company's business. The Buyer has acceded...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|NEWLIST AB
|0,007
|0,00 %