Spain-based energy specialist Enertis Applus has introduced a new mobile solar module testing lab to the wider Australian market, following extensive trials at solar farms in New South Wales and Queensland. From pv magazine Australia Spain's Enertis Applus has launched a new unit of its mobile laboratory in Australia after rollouts to Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Europe- markets where the company already operates mobile laboratories to carry out on-site tests on solar modules. The PV Mobile Lab, designed and patented by Enertis Applus in 2012, has evolved to enable specialized and accredited on-site ...

