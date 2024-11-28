FPS Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Belgium: Belgian companies illuminate Rio's Christ the Redeemer as part of a partnership between the two countries

BRUSSELS and RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From 23 to 29 November 2024, HRH Princess Astrid, representing His Majesty the King, is leading an economic mission to Brazil, with Entertainment & Gaming as one of the key industries in focus. Belgium proudly stands as a global leader in this sector. Many will immediately think of Tomorrowland, the world-famous electronic music festival that has become an international export-and, for the past decade, has extended to Brazil! Another proud accomplishment is the illumination of the world's tallest skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai: another project "Made in Belgium."

During this mission to Brazil, spanning from São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro, the Christ the Redeemer Sanctuary will, for one evening, host an extraordinary video mapping on the famous monument overlooking Rio's bay. This spectacular performance, scheduled for November 28 in the presence of Princess Astrid and Belgian and Brazilian dignitaries, will be a diplomatic event and will highlight Belgium's technological know-how and will symbolise Belgian-Brazilian friendship with a projection of cultural and poetic imagery. Four projectors, each boasting 20,000 lumens, will illuminate the statue with landscapes and textures symbolic of the two countries, such as the tropical vegetation of the Amazon Rainforest or the curving line motifs typical of the Art Nouveau aesthetic.

This show is the result of a triple partnership, namely: public-private, Belgium-Brazil, and Flanders-Wallonia. Three Belgian firms specializing in new technologies will bring this incredible project to life: Barco will provide the projection, Dirty Monitor will provide the content and Many Mind Media will capture the event with impressive drone coverage. The Federation of the Belgian Food Industry (Fevia) will be promoting Belgian specialities such as pralines and confectionery through a partnership with Puratos.

Organized by Agoria, the federation of Belgian technology companies, this technological partnership forms part of the "Belgium. Embracing Openness" campaign. This international campaign, managed by the FPS Chancellery of the Prime Minister, seeks to enhance Belgium's reputation among investors, opinion leaders, researchers, and students worldwide.

The economic mission is organised by the Belgian Agency for Foreign Trade (BFTA), in collaboration with the FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation and the regional agencies: Walloon Agency for Export and Foreign Investment (AWEX), Flanders Investment & Trade (FIT) and hub.brussels.

