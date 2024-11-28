DJ Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist (WATU LN) Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Nov-2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 27-Nov-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 70.7139 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23430389 CODE: WATU LN ISIN: FR0010527275 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATU LN Sequence No.: 361812 EQS News ID: 2040013 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 28, 2024 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)