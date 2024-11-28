The Publicity Department of the CPC Jinan Municipal Committee: Inauguration of Jinan Overseas International Communication Center & Opportunities China "Springs" in Jinan Cultural Exhibition held in Paris

JINAN, China, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2024 marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France, as well as the Year of Cultural and Tourism Exchange between the two countries. On Nov. 26, the Inauguration of the Jinan Overseas International Communication Center & Opportunities China "Springs" in Jinan Cultural Exhibition took place in Paris, France. This event showcases the beautiful scene and cultural landscape of the harmonious coexistence between humans and nature through the vivid imagery of springs and their connection to the city. It aims to promote cultural exchange between China and France and enhance mutual understanding of civilizations.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Sun Shihui, deputy director-general of the Publicity Department of the CPC Jinan Municipal Committee and director of the Jinan Civilization Office, noted in his speech that despite the vast distance between Jinan and Paris, the bond between the two cities is strong. Jinan is built around springs and thrives alongside them; it is known as the "City of Springs." The springs are not only the soul of the city but also its most iconic feature. By establishing the Overseas International Communication Center in Paris, Jinan seeks to strengthen Sino-French friendship, deepen cultural exchanges, and present the city's story to the world, thereby highlighting the unique allure of its spring culture.

Lyazid Benhami, vice president of the Paris Association of French-Chinese Friendship, praised Jinan for its deep historical roots and cultural heritage, where springs and the city are integrated, and humans coexist harmoniously with nature. He emphasized that the spring culture exhibition, along with the establishment of the Jinan Overseas International Communication Center, offers the French public a chance to gain deeper insights into Jinan's natural landscapes, historical culture, and economic development, further strengthening Sino-French friendship and exchanges.

At the opening of the Opportunities China "Springs" in Jinan Cultural Exhibition, distinguished guests from the French government, business, and arts communities gathered to engage in in-depth discussions on the protection, inheritance, and innovation of spring culture. The exhibition featured several thematic sections, including "Spring Landscapes," "Spring Culture," "Formation of Springs," "Spring Conservation," and "Spring Aesthetics," providing a multi-dimensional exploration of the geographical, historical, and cultural conditions that shape Jinan's famous springs. The immersive audio-visual effects of "Every home has spring, every household has willows" gave visitors a vivid sense as if they were transported to Jinan to experience firsthand the memories and emotions of generations of Jinan people carried by the springs.

Source: The Publicity Department of the CPC Jinan Municipal Committee