PR Newswire
28.11.2024 09:49 Uhr
120 Leser
DAHON Gains Traction with "D-VELO",Leading New Trends in Green Mobility-themed CCBI 2024

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the growing demand for low-carbon transportation, green mobility took the spotlight at the 2024 Conference on China Bicycle Industry (CCBI) held in Huadu, Guangzhou on November 22. Themed "Green Mobility, Smart Transportation," the 2024 CCBI aims to drive industry upgrades against the rising global challenges of climate change.

DAHON unveils its first-ever 700C aluminum frame fork road bike, Vélodon, incorporating the revolutionary

DAHON, folding bike leader and micromobility advocate, showcased its "D-VELO" technology and "Sharing 360" patented components, pushing the envelope for innovation in micro-mobility and overall industry development. Dr. David Hon, founder & CEO of DAHON, presented "D-VELO", the latest propriety technology of DAHON which uplifts the overall performance of the bike through a special design on the bike frame.

During his presentation, Dr. Hon detailed the origin, principles, and applications of the groundbreaking "D-VELO" technology. Based on a simple theoretical premise that posits the positive correlation between stiffness of the bike frame and riding speed, D-VELO ensures optimal stiffness of bike frames, preventing energy loss as often experienced with bikes that have soft tails. D-VELO has been shown to enable riders to achieve higher speed with the same pedaling power, allowing them to expend less effort while maintaining the same speed.

The key components of D-VELO include the carbon Eagle Frame,DELTECH, and Dual-Curved Cones, which significantly improve the frame's stiffness, durability, riding speed and stability. The carbon Eagle Frame offers 15% higher rigidity than standard carbon frames, DELTECH increases rigidity by 4%-23%, and Dual-Curved Cones improve rigidity by 14% compared to round tubes.

Dr. Hon also shared how the launch of the Vélodon 700C Carbon Fiber Road Bike, DAHON's first road bike equipped with "D-VELO", and the PC24 Super Carbon Folding Bike at international events like the Taipei Cycle and China Cycle, underscored the exceptional speed-enhancing capabilities of D-VELO and drew global attention to DAHON's cutting-edge advancements.

The Vélodon 700C Carbon Fiber Road Bike features DAHON's proprietary carbon Eagle Frame, incorporating patented designs like the Soaring Toptube, Eagle Triangle, and Slipstream Eagle Tube. This innovation enhances rigidity, strength, and stability while reducing weight, marking a breakthrough in road bike design. Meanwhile, the PC24 Super Carbon Folding Bike utilizes the first-generation "D-VELO" technology, including the DELTECH and Super Down Tube, combined with high-strength carbon fiber for a sleek and futuristic look, captivating attendees.

Known as the Father of the Modern Folding Bicycle, Dr. Hon has led the DAHON brand for over 40 years, ensuring its status as a favorite among green mobility advocates. Committed to energy conservation and environmental sustainability, DAHON has consistently pushed the boundary of micromobility innovation with the revolutionary "D-VELO" technology born in this spirit.

From November 23-24, DAHON will continue showcasing its popular new models, classic bicycles, "Sharing 360" patented components, and dual-brand children's bikes at the "Two-Wheel Fan Festival" of CCBI. Don't miss the chance to explore these innovations!

For more information, please contact marketing@dahon.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569178/DAHON_unveils_first_ever_700C_aluminum_frame_fork_road_bike_V_lodon.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569179/Known_Father_Modern_Folding_Bicycle_Dr_Hon_led_DAHON_brand.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dahon-gains-traction-with-d-veloleading-new-trends-in-green-mobility-themed-ccbi-2024-302318166.html

