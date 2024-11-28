Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) demonstrates resilient performance in fiscal year 2023/24, with net asset value reaching €688 million, up from €669 million in the previous year. Despite a lower group profit of €47.5 million, the company maintains its commitment to shareholder value by announcing a dividend of €1.00 per share, yielding an attractive return of approximately four percent. Looking ahead, DBAG projects further growth in net asset value, targeting between €665 million and €780 million for the coming year. The company's strong financial position is evidenced by its substantial liquidity reserves, with cash and short-term securities exceeding €150.4 million.

Market Performance and Strategic Growth

The company's market capitalization currently stands at €434.4 million, with 18.8 million shares outstanding. While the stock has experienced a 16.89 percent decline over the past year, recent trading shows positive momentum, with shares closing at €23.13, marking a 1.43 percent daily gain. DBAG continues to strengthen its market position through strategic initiatives, including the successful integration of ELF Capital and the completion of nine transactions, notably the profitable divestment of in-tech, expanding its financing solutions for mid-sized businesses.

