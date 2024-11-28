DJ Amundi Index Euro Agg SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index Euro Agg SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) (EAHG LN) Amundi Index Euro Agg SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Nov-2024 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index Euro Agg SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 27-Nov-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 46.768 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14867 CODE: EAHG LN ISIN: LU2368674045 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2368674045 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EAHG LN Sequence No.: 361991 EQS News ID: 2040375 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 28, 2024 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)