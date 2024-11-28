Anzeige
Racing Force S.p.A.: 2025 Financial Calendar

Finanznachrichten News

Racing Force S.p.A., the parent company of Racing Force Group, which is specialized in the development, production, and marketing of safety components for motorsports worldwide, listed on the Euronext Growth segment in Milan (RFG) and Paris (ALRFG), announces the 2025 financial calendar:

Tuesday, 4th February 2025 Communication of consolidated sales figures for Q4 and Full Year 2024

Wednesday, 26th March 2025 Board of Directors' meeting to approve the Company's draft financial statements and the Group's consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2024

Thursday, 27th March 2025 Management Call: Comments on 2024 results

Tuesday, 22nd April 2025 Communication of consolidated sales figures for Q1 2025

Tuesday, 29th April 2025 Shareholders' meeting for the approval of the Company's financial statements and presentation of the Group's consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 31, 2024

Wednesday, 23rd July 2025 Communication of consolidated sales figures for Q2 and Half Year 2025

Wednesday, 24th September 2025 Board of Directors' meeting to approve the Group's consolidated half-yearly report as of June 30, 2025

Thursday, 25th September 2025 Management Call: Comments on half-year results

Tuesday, 21st October 2025 Communication of consolidated sales figures for Q3 and first nine months of 2025

Any changes to the calendar during the year will be promptly communicated to the market in the same mode.

