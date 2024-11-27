Anoto Group AB: Interim Report January - September 2024

Third quarter 2024 (compared to third quarter 2023)

Net sales for the quarter decreased to MSEK 5 (8)

Gross margin for the quarter decreased to 52% (67%)

Operating profit and loss amounted to MSEK -15 (128)

Net income for the period decreased to MSEK -27 (122)

Earnings per share before and after dilution decreased to SEK -0.08 (0.45)

The Annual General Meeting held on 15 July 2024, resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, against cash payment, for payment in kind or by way of set-off, to issue ordinary shares, warrants and/or convertible bonds that involve the issue of or conversion into a maximum of 66,400,000 ordinary shares, corresponding to a dilution of approximately 20 per cent of the share capital and votes, based on the current number of shares in the Company. The purpose of this authorisation and the reason for any disapplication of the shareholders' preferential rights is to increase the flexibility of the Company to finance the ongoing business and at the same time extend and strengthen the Company's shareholder base of strategic or long term investors. The basis for the issue price shall be according to the prevailing market conditions at the time when shares, warrants and/or convertible bonds are issued.

At the Annual General Meeting held on 15 July 2024, the Company also announced that BDO, the Company's auditor who previously did not extend the assignment for the last year of the mandate, i.e. from the AGM 2024 up to and including the AGM 2025, has now informed the Company that they will remain as auditor for Anoto for the remaining year of the mandate.





January - September 2024

Net sales for the period decreased to MSEK 24 (30)

Gross margin for the period decreased to 57% (66%)

Operating profit and loss decreased to MSEK -45 (98)

Net income decreased to MSEK -46 (99)

Earnings per share before and after dilution decreased to SEK -0.12 (0.42)





The report for January - September 2024 is available in its entirety on the following address: https://www.anoto.com/investors/reports/

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has two main business lines: Retail Products and Enterprise Solutions & Licensing. Anoto also holds a stake in Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.