Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Filing of Interim Financial Statements

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

("Falcon" or "Company")

Filing of Interim Financial Statements

28 November 2024 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that it has filed its interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2024 and the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A").

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed interim financial statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2024, which are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR+") at www.sedarplus.ca and on Falcon's website at www.falconoilandgas.com

2024 financial highlights and other financial updates

Debt free with cash of $10 million at 30 September 2024 (31 December 2023: $8 million).

Continued focus on cost management and the efficient operation of the portfolio.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

Three months ended 30

September 2024

$'000 Three months ended 30

September 2023

$'000 Nine months ended 30

September 2024

$'000 Nine months ended 30

September 2023

$'000 Revenue Oil and natural gas revenue - - - - - - - - Expenses Exploration and evaluation expenses (44) (39) (130) (129) General and administrative expenses (523) (739) (1,601) (1,914) Foreign exchange gain 91 38 133 85 (476) (740) (1,598) (1,958) Results from operating activities (476) (740) (1,598) (1,958) Finance income 365 43 193 155 Finance expense (132) (352) (393) (647) Net finance income / (expense) 233 (309) (200) (492) Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (243) (1,049) (1,798) (2,450) Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to: Equity holders of the company (247) (1,046) (1,798) (2,444) Non-controlling interests 4 (3) - (6) Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (243) (1,049) (1,798) (2,450) Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company:



Basic and diluted (0.000 cent) (0.001 cent) (0.002 cent) (0.002 cent)

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

At 30 September

2024

$'000 At 31 December

2023

$'000 Assets Non-current assets Exploration and evaluation assets 50,721 51,287 Property, plant and equipment - 2 Trade and other receivables 26 26 Restricted cash 2,199 2,176 52,946 53,491 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 9,965 7,992 Trade and other receivables 946 54 10,911 8,046 Total assets 63,857 61,537 Equity and liabilities Equity attributable to owners of the parent Share capital 406,690 402,120 Contributed surplus 47,444 47,379 Retained deficit (408,995) (407,197) 45,139 42,302 Non-controlling interests 697 697 Total equity 45,836 42,999 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Decommissioning provision 16,679 16,204 16,679 16,204 Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,342 2,334 1,342 2,334 Total liabilities 18,021 18,538 Total equity and liabilities 63,857 61,537

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

(Unaudited)

Nine months ended 30 September 2024

$'000 2023

$'000 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss for the period (1,798) (2,450) Adjustments for: Share based compensation 65 276 Depreciation 2 3 Net finance expense 200 482 Effect of exchange rates on operating activities (133) (85) Change in non-cash working capital: Increase in trade and other receivables (893) (19) Increase / (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses 920 (36) Net cash used in operating activities (1,637) (1,829) Cash flows from investing activities Interest received 31 165 Proceeds from sale of ORRIs 4,000 - Exploration and evaluation assets (5,153) (647) Net cash used in investing activities (1,122) (482) Cash flows from financing activities Net proceeds from equity raised 4,570 - Net cash generated from financing activities



4,570 - Change in cash and cash equivalents 1,811 (2,311) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 162 (320) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 7,992 16,785 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 9,965 14,154

All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars "$", except as otherwise indicated.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

