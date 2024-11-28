Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die größte Bedrohung für Hightech - Milliarden-Chance für Anleger!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0EALA | ISIN: CA3060711015 | Ticker-Symbol: FAC
Tradegate
26.11.24
08:40 Uhr
0,056 Euro
-0,001
-0,89 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FALCON OIL & GAS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FALCON OIL & GAS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0330,06111:00
0,0530,05710:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.11.2024 08:07 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Filing of Interim Financial Statements

Finanznachrichten News

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

("Falcon" or "Company")

Filing of Interim Financial Statements

28 November 2024 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that it has filed its interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2024 and the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A").

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed interim financial statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2024, which are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR+") at www.sedarplus.ca and on Falcon's website at www.falconoilandgas.com

2024 financial highlights and other financial updates

  • Debt free with cash of $10 million at 30 September 2024 (31 December 2023: $8 million).
  • Continued focus on cost management and the efficient operation of the portfolio.

Ends.

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Philip O'Quigley, CEO+353 87 814 7042
Anne Flynn, CFO+353 1 676 9162

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (NOMAD & Broker)

Neil McDonald / Adam Rae+44 131 220 9771

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

Three months ended 30
September 2024
$'000		Three months ended 30
September 2023
$'000		Nine months ended 30
September 2024
$'000		Nine months ended 30
September 2023
$'000
Revenue
Oil and natural gas revenue----
----
Expenses
Exploration and evaluation expenses(44)(39)(130)(129)
General and administrative expenses(523)(739)(1,601)(1,914)
Foreign exchange gain913813385
(476)(740)(1,598)(1,958)
Results from operating activities(476) (740)(1,598) (1,958)
Finance income36543193155
Finance expense(132)(352)(393)(647)
Net finance income / (expense)233(309)(200)(492)
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period(243)(1,049)(1,798)(2,450)
Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to:
Equity holders of the company(247)(1,046)(1,798)(2,444)
Non-controlling interests4(3)-(6)
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period(243)(1,049)(1,798)(2,450)
Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company:
Basic and diluted(0.000 cent)(0.001 cent)(0.002 cent)(0.002 cent)

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

At 30 September
2024
$'000		At 31 December
2023
$'000
Assets
Non-current assets
Exploration and evaluation assets 50,72151,287
Property, plant and equipment -2
Trade and other receivables 2626
Restricted cash 2,1992,176
52,94653,491
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents 9,9657,992
Trade and other receivables 94654
10,9118,046
Total assets 63,85761,537
Equity and liabilities
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Share capital 406,690402,120
Contributed surplus 47,44447,379
Retained deficit (408,995)(407,197)
45,13942,302
Non-controlling interests 697697
Total equity 45,83642,999
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Decommissioning provision 16,67916,204
16,67916,204
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,3422,334
1,3422,334
Total liabilities 18,02118,538
Total equity and liabilities 63,85761,537

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

(Unaudited)

Nine months ended 30 September
2024
$'000		2023
$'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss for the period (1,798)(2,450)
Adjustments for:
Share based compensation 65276
Depreciation 23
Net finance expense 200482
Effect of exchange rates on operating activities (133)(85)
Change in non-cash working capital:
Increase in trade and other receivables (893)(19)
Increase / (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses 920(36)
Net cash used in operating activities (1,637)(1,829)
Cash flows from investing activities
Interest received 31165
Proceeds from sale of ORRIs 4,000-
Exploration and evaluation assets (5,153)(647)
Net cash used in investing activities (1,122)(482)
Cash flows from financing activities
Net proceeds from equity raised 4,570-
Net cash generated from financing activities

 4,570-
Change in cash and cash equivalents 1,811(2,311)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 162(320)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 7,99216,785
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 9,96514,154

All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars "$", except as otherwise indicated.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.