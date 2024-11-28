Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.11.2024

WKN: A400EA | ISIN: NO0013119255 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZD0
Frankfurt
28.11.24
09:16 Uhr
0,205 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.11.2024 08:43 Uhr
22 Leser
Interoil Exploration & Production ASA: Production update October 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Oslo, 28 November 2024

Key Production Metrics

October 2024September 2024
OperatedBoepd (1)Bopd (2)Boepd (1)Bopd (2)
Colombia 441255480274
Argentina1,7983221,602218
Total operated2,2395772,082492
Total equity1,0753111,014276

(1) boepd: Total barrels of oil equivalent per day (includes liquid and gas)
(2) bopd: Barrels of oil per day (liquids only)
Operated Production: Total output from fields operated by Interoil
Equity Production: Interoil's share of production after royalties

Production Summary

  • Daily Average Production: Interoil's total operated production in October averaged 2,239 boepd, reflecting a month-on-month improvement of +157 boepd.
  • The increase was primarily driven by operations in Argentina (+196 boepd), while Colombia experienced a decline of -39 boepd.

Country-Specific Highlights
Argentina

  • Following the recovery of pre-winter production levels, field teams concentrated on restoring and maintaining compression and generation equipment across multiple sites.
  • These efforts successfully reactivated additional wells that had been shut in during the winter, contributing significantly to the overall production increase.

Colombia

  • Production for October was limited to the Puli C operation, as the Vikingo Field remained shut in throughout the month due to downhole equipment failure.
  • Vikingo-1 Intervention: A downhole intervention during November resulted in an initial production rate of approximately 400 bopd. The current production is 300bopd, a significant increase from the pre-intervention level of 105 bopd.
  • Next Steps: The workover rig is being mobilized from the Vikingo site to the Puli C fields and is expected to arrive by the end of the month.
  • The Puli C well intervention is projected to span at least three months, with the goal of increasing production by replacing downhole production equipment.

Additional Information
Further details about production performance are shown in the attached document. The graphs and tables illustrate both operated and equity production of oil and gas by country. "Operated production" refers to the total output from fields operated by Interoil, while "Equity production" refers to Interoil's share of production, net of royalties.

Note: This report complies with disclosure requirements outlined in sections 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

***************************

For further inquiries, please contact ir@interoil.no.

About Interoil
Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian-based company listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. With a focus on Latin America, Interoil manages a diverse portfolio of production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
