Don't Miss Out - Time's Running Out to Get Up to 56% Off in COSRX's Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale!

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viral K-Beauty brand, COSRX announces unbeatable Black Friday & Cyber Monday (BFCM) deals on must-have skincare duos! During this highly anticipated sale, COSRX favorites will be up to 56% off offering skincare lovers the opportunity to enjoy huge discounts on some of the most popular and TikTok-viral products, including the best-selling Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence and Advanced Snail 92 All in one Cream (both jar and tube type).

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

The TikTok viral COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence is formulated with snail mucin to protect the skin barrier from losing moisture. Skincare influencers and Amazon reviewers rave about the product for revitalizing and hydrating the skin without irritation.

One shopper calls it "the VIP ticket to hydration town," since it will "keep your skin plump and moist, the perfect combination for fighting aging." The shopper also says it helps diminish the look of scars, spots and wrinkles, as well as provide a protection boost. "Snail mucin fortifies your skin's barrier, defending against pollution and other irritants," she says.

Advanced Snail 92 All in one Cream

This daily face moisturizer is infused with 92% snail mucin to build a moisture barrier that plumps, hydrates, and soothes skin. This everyday multi-solution cream glides onto the skin and revives radiance without leaving a greasy residue.

One Amazon reviewer raved that "I love this product and this is my 5th time repurchasing. Will definitely buy again. Always have to have an extra container so I never run out. SUPER hydrating and soothing. I'm a tretinoin girl and this stuff helps my face recover when I have those dry peely/flakey sensitive days. It's a staple in my skincare routine. No fragrance no stinging or burning, just simple, pure and lasting hydration."

Social Media Buzz: Real Users Demonstrating Real Results

The popularity of COSRX's Advanced Snail Duo has surged on social media platforms like TikTok, where licensed cosmetologist @jilllegsfordays showcased the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence and Advanced Snail 92 All in one Cream in a video demonstrating its multiple uses. From soothing sunburn and irritation to doubling as a primer, Jill offers practical tips on incorporating this skincare gem into everyday routines. Additionally, she highlights how mixing the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence with foundation creates a glowing, natural finish - perfect for achieving the trending MirrorSkin look.

For more information, please visit the COSRX store on Amazon.

About COSRX: With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Boosts, Lookfantastic, and TikTok UK store.

