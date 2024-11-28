JDW Labs and Aitomatic Inc. partner to deploy industrial-grade AI technology in decentralized social media, revolutionizing community engagement with innovative AI agents like 'EvilElon'

JDW Labs, the company behind decentralized social media platform Chat3.one and its underlying Web3 social infrastructure protocol Social.Live, has announced an innovative application of technology from Aitomatic, known as the Domain-Expert Agent Factory. Building on its successful track record in industrial settings, Aitomatic's Domain-Expert Agent ( DXA ) technology - known for its natural language programmability and adaptive learning capabilities - will now extend its reach into social applications.

"This innovative implementation shows how industrial-grade intelligent agent technology can enhance new domains," said Dr. Christopher Nguyen, CEO of Aitomatic Inc. upon the partnership signing. "We're excited to see how JDW Labs leverages our technology's strengths in consistency and reliability in this dynamic new space."

As an early implementation, the platform's first AI Agent dubbed "EvilElon" has been deployed on Chat3.one. The AI will interact with users and handle both social and blockchain activities, demonstrating new possibilities for enterprise-grade AI in social platforms.

Darren Siow, Co-founder of JDW Labs Pte Ltd., added, "The deployment of 'EvilElon' and subsequent technology related to AI agents will demonstrate the power of enabling AI technology in the decentralized social media space, as well as push the boundaries on how users can benefit from using our platform."

The partnership roadmap includes enabling Chat3.one users to create and deploy their own AI agents for community engagement and growth, unlocking new possibilities for creators and communities in the Web3 space.

Chat3.one users can now access this technology and participate in shaping the future of SocialFAI (Social-Finance + AI). For more information and further enquiries, contact the Chat3.one team at cs@chat3.one.

About Chat3.one

Chat3.one pioneers SocialFAI by combining blockchain and AI to empower Web3 communities. The platform provides tools for personalization, engagement, and monetization, enabling creators to connect smarter, grow faster, and earn more. https://chat3.one

About Social.Live

Social.Live is a leading Web3 social infrastructure protocol that serves as the interface for all social activities in the Web3 space, enabling seamless cross-chain interactions and connecting applications to millions of users. https://social.live/

About Aitomatic Inc.

Known as the Domain-Expert Agent Factory, Aitomatic Inc. is a leader in the Industrial-AI revolution, delivering tailored solutions through its neurosymbolic Domain-Expert Agents (DXAs). Having demonstrated success across multiple industrial applications, DXAs use natural language programming to develop deep domain expertise while maintaining consistent accuracy through continuous learning and adaptation. Through its proprietary 'CAPTURE-TRAIN-APPLY' cycle, Aitomatic ensures reliable and effective solutions for complex operational challenges. https://www.aitomatic.com/

Contact Information

Darren Siow

Co-founder

cs@chat3.on

SOURCE: JDW Labs PTE LTD

