Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issue and due to exercise of Restricted Share Units (RSU)

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 2 December 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: TORM A ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 96,844,760 shares (USD 968,447.6) ------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 961,823 shares (USD 9,618.23) ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 97,806,583 shares (USD 978,065.83) ------------------------------------------------------------ Subscription price: USD 27.44 - 951,190 shares (directed) DKK 149.80 - 10,633 shares (RSU) ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: USD 0.01 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: TRMD A ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 120191 ------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66