Donnerstag, 28.11.2024
Die größte Bedrohung für Hightech - Milliarden-Chance für Anleger!
WKN: A2AGBV | ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 | Ticker-Symbol: 1T4
Tradegate
28.11.24
10:33 Uhr
20,100 Euro
+0,110
+0,55 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
TORM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TORM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
28.11.2024 10:10 Uhr
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issue and due to exercise of Restricted Share Units (RSU)

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and
official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 2 December 2024 in the
ISIN below. 



ISIN:         GB00BZ3CNK81             
------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         TORM A                
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 96,844,760 shares (USD 968,447.6)  
------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        961,823 shares (USD 9,618.23)    
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  97,806,583 shares (USD 978,065.83)  
------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  USD 27.44 - 951,190 shares (directed)
            DKK 149.80 - 10,633 shares (RSU)   
------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      USD 0.01               
------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      TRMD A                
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     120191                
------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.