Invitation to presentation of Sectra's six-month interim report 2024/2025 and date for CMD

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) invites investors, analysts, and the media to a presentation of the company's six-month report with President Torbjörn Kronander and CFO Jessica Holmquist. Sectra will also hold a Capital Markets Day (CMD) on March 27, 2025.

Publication of the financial report: 8:15 a.m. (CET) on December 12, 2024
Report presentation: 10:00 a.m. (CET) on the same date

To participate, follow the instructions on Sectra's website investor.sectra.com/q2report2425. The broadcast will be made available on the same webpage after the conference.

Participation will take place via Microsoft Teams. Questions can be posed using the chat function or by sending questions in advance via email to info.investor@sectra.com.

Mark calendar for Sectra's CMD
Sectra will host a CMD on March 27, 2025, with a focus on medical diagnostics IT operations.

Investors, financial analysts, shareholders and journalists who wish to receive an invitation can fill in their name and email address at investor.sectra.com/subscribe or get in touch with the contact person below. Formal invitations will be distributed closer to the event.

Sectra's financial reporting calendar

  • March 14, 2025: Nine-month interim report
  • June 5, 2025: Year-end report

For more information about Sectra's financial events and reports, visit investor.sectra.com/events-and-presentations/.

Subscribe for information
To subscribe for financial reports, invitations and information from Sectra via email, please fill in your contact information at investor.sectra.com/subscribe.

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2023/2024 fiscal year totaled SEK 2,964 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

For further information, please contact:
Helena Pettersson, Chief Investor Relations Officer Sectra AB, telephone +46 (0)13 23 52 04, e-mail info.investor@sectra.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-sectra-s-six-month-interim-report-2024-2025-and-date-for-cmd,c4071600

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-sectras-six-month-interim-report-20242025-and-date-for-cmd-302318188.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
